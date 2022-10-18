Government unlocks £20m for development of green home finance products

The government has launched a new scheme designed to boost the number of green finance products on the market that incentivise homeowners to reduce the energy consumption of their properties.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announced today that up to £20m was being made available through its Green Home Finance Accelerator to banks, building societies, and the wider finance community to support the development of lending products that help deliver greener homes.

The funding will be used to support finance providers as they develop, test, and pilot new and innovative green finance products that can help a wide range of homeowners overcome the upfront costs of larger energy efficiency retrofit projects, it said.

It will also support initiatives to boost understanding of green finance and the benefits of energy efficiency in homes, the government added.

BEIS said the scheme was part of its wider effort to ensuring "as many homes as possible" are upgraded to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C or higher by 2035.

"Green finance products will allow households with greater means to spread costs over time, empowering them to be able to invest in their properties, improving their energy efficiency and resale value," said Minister for Business, Energy and Corporate Responsibility Lord Callanan. "Today's funding will give more companies in the financial sector the opportunity to create and offer these products, and in so doing help households reap the benefits both in the investment to their properties, and in the savings they can make on their energy bills."

The government has been heavily criticised for failing to introduce new measures to improve the energy efficiency of the UK's notoriously inefficient homes in the wake the soaring gas prices sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Retrofitting homes with cavity wall and loft insulation can bring down bills for consumers, reduces the economy's exposure to expensive and volatile fossil fuel markets, and shrinks the significant carbon emissions generated by home heating. Advocates of more ambitious energy efficiency policies have also highlighted how reducing energy demand would help to curb the multi-billion pound cost to the Treasury of the government's recently introduced Energy price Guarantee.

Yet Ministers have largely ignored repeated calls to introduce new policies to spur a nationwide green retrofit programme or launch a public information campaign around energy saving. Last month's disastrous mini-Budget included a modest £1bn increase in funding for domestic energy efficiency schemes, but failed to deliver the scale of funding campaigners and business groups have called for, while Number 10 reportedly blocked plans for a £15m energy-saving public information campaign.

However, the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt yesterday suggested the government would revise the energy bills support package from April onwards in a bid to bring down the cost to the Treasury and hinted that any new scheme would be designed to better incentivise business energy efficiency measures.