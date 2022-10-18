10 steps for a green government revival

James Murray
Credit: Andrew Parsons/Number 10
A cross-party group of MPs has a plan to get the government's environmental agenda back on track, but are Ministers listening amidst the Westminster chaos?

What should the government do next to pull it out of its current tailspin? Number 10 is not exactly wanting for advice, with MPs and commentators offering Prime Minister Liz Truss the full gamut of recommendations...

Government unlocks £20m for development of green home finance products
Government unlocks £20m for development of green home finance products

Funds designed to encourage private business to develop solutions that encourage homeowners to invest in energy efficiency measures

clock 18 October 2022 • 2 min read
Jacob Rees-Mogg's dismissal of energy efficiency is illogical and economically illiterate
Jacob Rees-Mogg's dismissal of energy efficiency is illogical and economically illiterate

The Business Secretary's claim that saving energy is a 'decision for individuals' is arrant nonsense, argues BEEF's Andrew Warren

Andrew Warren, British Energy Efficiency Federation
clock 18 October 2022 • 6 min read
Chancellor announces overhaul of energy bills support scheme in Spring

Energy bills support will become more targeted after six months and include incentives for business energy efficiency, new Chancellor confirms

clock 17 October 2022 • 6 min read