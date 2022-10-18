Banks Group plans to transform coal power station into major battery hub

A derelict coal fired power station in Yorkshire is set to be transformed the UK's largest battery storage project, under plans announced this morning by developer The Banks Group.

The former coal miner has outlined its aim to build a "ground-breaking green energy hub" at the site of the former Thorpe Marsh power station site near Doncaster, which closed nearly 30 years ago.

With a proposed storage capacity of up to 2.8GW of energy, Banks Group claims the battery project represents the largest battery energy storage system planned in the UK, and one of the largest in the world.

Since the original coal fired plant was closed in 1994, the site has been abandoned, with an attempt to build a gas-fired power station in its place last decade scrapped.

The battery project is to take advantage of the site's pre-existing infrastructure, including its 1.54GW grid connection and rail links, Banks Group said.

Lewis Stokes, senior community relations manager for the company, described the scheme as a "nationally important project", arguing that it would put South Yorkshire at the "forefront of developments" of the rapidly-growing energy storage industry.

"Thorpe Marsh's existing grid connection and its proximity to where much of the energy that will be produced by the east coast's growing portfolio of wind farms will come ashore makes it an excellent location for this project, and we are excited to develop designs for what we believe will be the UK's largest battery storage facility," he said.

Lewis stressed that the addition of 2.8GW of storage capacity to the UK's grid would enable consumers and businesses to become less reliant on fossil fuel power during periods of high demand. "The Thorpe Marsh Green Energy Hub would utilise the site's large grid capacity to facilitate the increased deployment of renewable energy technologies on the National Grid network, so that more of the energy that we all use in our homes, businesses, schools and hospitals can be generated via renewable means," he said.

To reduce the impact the project will have on nature and biodiversity, the Banks Group is also proposing to introduce wetlands, woodlands, and species-rich grassland on the 65-acre site.

An initial phase of development would involve the removal and reclamation of the power station's former ash disposal area by recovering up to 2.25 million tonnes of pulverised fuel ash (PFA), a process that could take five years, Banks Group said. The removed materials would then be transported from the site by rail, once the power plant's historic rail connection to the site has been refurbished, it noted.

Recovered PFA could help contribute to the decarbonisation of the construction industry, because it can be used as feedstock to make low-carbon concrete blocks, the company said.

A public consultation process on the project is now set to kick off in the local area in early November.

In related news, Thrive Renewables announced earlier this week that it has raised £6.8m from more than 1,200 retail investors to expand its portfolio of UK clean energy projects.

Thrive said it intends to use the funds to build new onshore wind and commercial projects, as well as battery storage capacity and boost the amount of funding available for community energy groups to build their own renewable energy projects.

The share offer, which was promoted on Triodos Bank UK's crowdfunding platform, reached its original £5m target ahead of deadline, with the offer then extended to provide more people with the opportunity to participate.

Matthew Clayton, managing director Thrive Renewables, said the company was "thrilled" to have raised the funds. "We believe in a clean, smart energy system powered by the investment of many, so it's fantastic to welcome so many new investors at this crucial time," he said.

And in further clean energy news, developer ERG has this morning confirmed it has bought a company which holds the permits for the construction and operation of an 11-turbine wind farm in Northern Ireland.

The company said it had acquired 100 per cent of the shares of Corlacky Energy Ltd from renewable energy company RES, noting that the fee paid for the purchase brought the total invested in the project to an estimated €90m.

Construction work on the 47MW Corlacky wind farm is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024, and connection to the grid is expected in the second half of 2025.

"Corlacky is a project of the highest standard and represents an opportunity to consolidate ERG's presence in Northern Ireland and thus reinforce the Group's geographic diversification," said Paolo Merli, CEO of ERG. "Thanks to the proximity of our Evishagaran and Craiggore wind farms, the project will be able to take advantage of our locally-developed skills".

Meanwhile, clean energy developer Statkraft has signed two optimisation agreements with the Gresham House Energy Storage Fund for the 35MW Arbroath and 40MW Coupar energy storage projects in Scotland.