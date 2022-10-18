'Net zero blind spot': Private firms lagging in setting climate goals

Private firms are less than half as likely to set climate targets compared with their publicly-owned counterparts listed on global stock exchanges, according to a new study of net zero goals published this morning by the Net Zero Tracker consortium.

The group's latest Net Zero Tracker analysis - which assesses the quality and quantity of net zero targets globally - revealed that just 32 per cent of the world's largest 100 private firms are operating with a publicly declared carbon reduction target in place. In contrast, over two-thirds - or 69 per cent - of the 100 largest publicly-listed companies have announced net zero goals.

The new analysis, titled 'Everybody's Business: The net zero blind spot', compared the climate targets of the world's largest 100 privately-owned companies with those set by the 100 largest publicly-traded companies.

"Private firms are falling devastatingly short on net zero compared with their publicly-listed cousins," said John Lang, project lead of the Net Zero Tracker. "As the shadow of disclosure regulation stretches across the whole economy, those private firms that choose to wave as the net zero train leaves the station risk becoming stranded."

The analysis also revealed only 17 per cent of high-emitting private firms have net zero targets, compared with 70 per cent of publicly-listed firms operating in carbon intensive industries such as fossil fuels, infrastructure, manufacturing, and materials.

The disparities are even more stark when company size is considered. The analysis showed that by annual revenue, net zero targets cover just 14 per cent - or $221bn out of $1,556bn - of aggregate annual revenue from large privately-held companies operating in carbon intensive sectors. By comparison, 77 per cent - or $4,689bn out of $6,119bn - of revenues from high-emitting, large publicly-listed companies are covered by net zero targets.

The analysis found that only one of high-emitting private firms, global chemical company INEOS, has a published plan to deliver net zero emissions, but ECIU said that when it looked into the plan it cvoncluded it was "inadequate".

Another "major" disparity is evident in the fossil fuel sector, where none of the eight private firms analysed have set a net zero target in place. In contrast, 65 per cent of the publicly listed fossil fuel companies studied now have a net zero target.

The Net Zero Tracker consortium said the scarcity of net zero targets and plans among high-emitting private firms exposes them to transition risks and raises "serious concerns" about the economic vulnerability of the countries where they are based.

By annual revenue, the analysis reveals that the four largest high-emitting private companies without a net zero target are Singapore based Trafigura Group, which has an annual revenue of $231bn; Dutch company Vitol Group, which has an annual revenue of $140bn; US-based Koch Industries, which has an annual revenue of $115bn; and Indian firm TATA Group, which has an annual revenue of $113bn.

"The biggest companies that you've never heard of - many of which have larger revenues than Facebook - are effectively undermining the net zero transition through non-disclosure and inaction," said Richard Black, senior associate at ECIU, one of the organisations behind the exercise.

"As major players in key commodities such as energy, food and manufacturing, private firms without net zero targets are stalling the progress of the entire business ecosystem, while hindering their own ability to shape the world's greatest megatrend. By opting out of net zero, private firms are missing the opportunity that many listed firms are now seizing upon - to turn climate risk into opportunity. As the largest private firms are 'too big to fail', their failure to adapt to the inevitable has major ramifications for economies."

The Net Zero Tracker consortium, which also includes Data Driven Envirolab, NewClimate Institute and Oxford Net Zero, also compared the integrity of the net zero targets that have been set by 32 per cent of non-listed and 70 per cent of the largest listed firms, based on key indicators such as reporting mechanisms, adoption of interim targets and transition plans, and the scope of emissions goals.

The report found only 13 per cent of private companies' with net zero targets have accompanying plans to deliver their pledges, compared with 73 per cent of the publicly-listed companies with net zero targets.

"Nearly nine out of 10 of the largest private firms' net zero targets do not come with any plans," said Dr Steve Smith, executive director at Oxford Net Zero. "That suggests at best that these are shaky aspirations, and at worst that they are just greenwashing."

Similarly, just 34 per cent of private firms' net zero pledges include an interim target, while 55 per cent of the publicly-listed companies' net zero pledges analysed included interim emissions reduction targets.

The analysis also showed that 53 per cent of private firms' net zero targets include full or partial coverage of Scope 3 value chain emissions, compared with 61 per cent for publicly-listed companies.

The Net Zero Tracker consortium warned that the growing number of publicly-listed companies requiring their suppliers to adopt net zero goals and transition plans means many private companies will soon have little choice but to tackle bother their operational and value chain emissions. In addition, companies that provide less emissions-intensive products or services will have an increasing competitive advantage, due to rising energy costs and the potential introduction of carbon border price adjustments.

"Overall, the robustness of existing private sector pledges is lower than pledges made by publicly-listed companies," said Dr Takeshi Kuramochi, senior climate policy researcher at NewClimate Institute. "They do at least put these firms on a starting line. Once targets have been set, firms should face pressure to establish mechanisms of accountability and reporting."

In order to increase transparency, the consortium argued mandatory climate risk disclosure requirements that are increasingly being introduced for publicly-listed companies should be quickly extended to cover large private companies.

"With public firms increasingly facing mandatory climate disclosure, there is a risk that private firms will escape climate-related scrutiny, allowing them to compete unfairly with companies that are serious about net zero," said Thomas Hale, Professor at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford. "Smart regulation is needed to create a level playing field and close a potentially enormous loophole in corporate climate action."

The findings of the latest Net Zero Tracker analysis echo those of a similar study recently conducted in Hamburg by the Leibniz Institute for Financial Research and the University of Hamburg, entitled Private Companies: The Missing Link on the Path to Net Zero.

That paper highlighted a recent phenomenon known as 'fossil-spinning', whereby public companies sell carbon intensive assets to private firms, which could allow these assets to "go dark" and avoid the scrutiny of public markets.

"There is an increasing concentration of economic value in private companies, and a sharp decline in public equity over the last 20 years," said co-author of the paper, Wolf-Georg Ringe, the University of Hamburg.

"An institutional lack of disclosure in non-listed firms, means colossal emissions footprints are regularly disappearing off the radar of regulators. This analysis should act as a warning sign to regulators and policymakers, that a vast proportion of corporate carbon emissions are slipping through the net."

The new report from ECIU came on the same day as the Transition Pathway Initiative Global Climate Transition Centre (TPI Centre) published a separate study detailing how 51 per cent of major global energy companies are still failing to disclose their decarbonisation strategies.

The research also found that 89 per cent of these energy companies do not disclose how they are working to decarbonise their capital expenditures.

The study analysed how the emissions pathways of the world's 132 biggest, publicly listed energy companies align with international climate goals and found that just 19 per cent have plans through to 2050 that align with 1.5C of warming, while a further 32 per cent have plans aligned with 2C of warming.

"Our research underlines the importance of companies walking their net zero talk," said Simon Dietz, Professor of Environmental Policy, Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. "At present, many big energy corporations still do not have credible net zero targets. In the last few years we have seen a commendable spread of corporate net zero goals, but in many cases these mid-century goals are yet to be backed up by climate-compatible goals in the short and medium term, or details about how companies plan to meet their targets, for example what the implications are for their capital spending."