'Greatest betrayal': Report reveals global wildlife populations have fallen 70 per cent in 50 years

Global wildlife populations have seen an average decline of 69 per cent since 1970, according to the latest flagship Living Planet Report from WWF, which warns climate goals are being put at risk due to the continued loss of natural ecosystems around the world.

The report is the most comprehensive in its 24-year history, drawing on data from ZSL's Living Planet Index (LPI), which analyses almost 32,000 populations of 5,230 species worldwide. It found that wildlife populations are in decline all around the world, but highlights the continued loss of tropical forest habitats as a particular cause for concern given their biodiverse rich nature and their critical importance as global carbon sinks. The report found that the Caribbean and Latin America - home to the Amazon and one of the most biodiverse regions on Earth - has seen average wildlife population sizes plummet by 94 per cent since 1970.

The situation is no better in many industrialised countries, with WWF's Biodiversity Intactness Index showing the UK has only 50 per cent of its biodiversity richness compared to historic levels, making it one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

Overall, the report warned every year the world loses 10 million hectares of forests - an area equivalent to the size of Portugal - leading to increased emissions and worsening climate impacts that are undermining food security and the livelihoods of millions of people globally.

The report stresses that natural habitats remain a "linchpin" of global efforts to curb emissions and enhance climate resilience, warning that temperatures cannot be stabilised at the levels required under the Paris Agreement without an end to biodiversity loss.

"Despite the science, the catastrophic projections, the impassioned speeches and promises, the burning forests, submerged countries, record temperatures and displaced millions - world leaders continue to sit back and watch our world burn in front of our eyes," said Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF. "The climate and nature crises, their fates entwined, are not some faraway threat our grandchildren will solve with still-to-be-discovered technology.

"Across the world, and in the UK, nature is on its knees and our leaders are risking catastrophic consequences for people, planet and our economy by failing to act. We are hurtling towards a hotter planet where nature - and with it, our food, our homes and livelihoods - will be unable to survive without urgent action now to save our climate. The world doesn't have time to wait - and doing so would be the biggest possible betrayal of future generations."

WWF also reiterated that efforts to accelerate the net zero transition and protect biodiversity can also help drive economic development and bolster food and energy security. "Such interventions will enable the UK to compete better on world markets, create many new jobs, slash emissions, make space for nature and build the resilience of the UK's food and energy systems for future generations," the report said.

Dr Robin Freeman, head of indicators and assessments unit at ZSL, said it was clear the world was experiencing sustained declines in wildlife populations. "We now have more data than ever about trends in biodiversity and - across a variety of indicators - it's clear we are being sent a serious message: we are eroding the very foundations of life and urgent action is needed," he said.

The report comes ahead of next month's COP27 Climate Summit and the much-delayed COP15 Biodiversity Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Montreal in December.

Freeman said the Summit provided governments with "the opportunity to secure the health of species and restore ecosystems, to ensure a future for nature across the globe", reiterating calls for governments to deliver ambitious new targets and policies to end biodiversity loss and dramatically expand protected areas by 2030.

The report provides some examples of how effective policies and conservation efforts can reverse the decline of wildlife populations. It highlights how in the UK the common crane became extinct around 1600 due to hunting and loss of habitat. But a small breeding population was re-established in Norfolk in 1979 and a reintroduction programme launched in Somerset in 2010. Consequently, 2021 was the most successful year for cranes since the 17th century and the total population is now thought to stand at more than 200.

Similarly, the report detailed how populations of mountain gorillas in the Virunga Mountains have grown to 604 individuals, up from 480 individuals in 2010.

Steele said there was a proven suite of policies available to governments that can slash emissions and bolster food security while protecting nature and driving economic prosperity. "The solutions are there across every sector, and in the hands of our own government," she said. "Nature is not only our biggest ally in the fight against climate change, but its power as a climate solution will have huge benefits for people's health, wildlife, food production and the economy. However, we can only reap these rewards with a swift, ambitious and brave transformation of the way in which society operates."

She added that the COP15 Summit offered a "now or never opportunity to demonstrate real leadership on the global stage by accelerating action and keeping their promises to restore nature and safeguard our net zero goals".

She also called directly on Liz Truss to confirm her support for environmental protection in the wake of reports the government is considering plans to water down key nature protections, dilute plans to encourage farmers to enhance natural habitats, and roll back a number of key decarbonisation policies.

"We need our new Prime Minister to show the UK is serious about helping people, nature and the economy to thrive, by ensuring every promise for our world is kept," Steele said. "Falling short will be neither forgotten nor forgiven."