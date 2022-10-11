M&S teams up with Wildfarmed to stock bread made with 'regenerative flour'

Marks & Spencer has begun stocking a new range of bread made with 'regenerative flour' across its UK stores, in a move aimed at supporting environmentally-friendly farming techniques that help to boost soil health and biodiversity.

The retailer announced yesterday that four different types of bread loaves made by sustainable food business Wildfarmed are now available at 500 of its stores across the country, as well as via its grocery delivery partner Ocado from late autumn this year, priced at £2.25 each.

Wildfarmed loaves are made with wheat grown in nutrient rich soil without the use of pesticides herbicides or fungicides, and where grasses, trees, and perennial plants are put back into formerly single-crop fields in order to help restore biodiversity and soil health, M&S explained.

The company said that boosting soil and ecosystem health can help combat climate change by increasing nature's capacity to natural sequester carbon, which is regarded as critical if the UK is to meet its legally-binding net zero emissions targets.

The announcement makes M&S the first national retailer to stock Wildfarmed bread in its stores, according to Harry Peake, product developer for bakery at M&S.

"At M&S we're passionate about embracing environmentally friendly farming methods, so using flour that's grown and harvested in a way that protects our soil for future generations, just made perfect sense," he said. "We want to make it easier for customers to choose products which benefit the planet as well as their taste buds, Wildfarmed bread is a great example of that."

Wildfarmed claims its goal is to deliver the biggest soil regeneration programme to date on British arable land, in order to help both boost biodiversity and combat climate change.

The partnership with M&S therefore marks a major step towards that goal, with the brand having until now primarily worked with independent bakeries and restaurants, it explained.

Wildfarmed's co-founder and former TV and radio presenter, George Lamb, said the partnership with M&S "heralds a new chapter not only for Wildfarmed, but for businesses who want to be on the right side of history".

"By working together with M&S we are able to transform vast areas of farmland from destructive chemical-based systems to regenerative systems that heal the land," he said. "By choosing to work with Wildfarmed, Marks and Spencer are supporting an initiative that is bringing together farmers, food businesses and consumers to make agriculture a solution to the climate crisis, rather than a contributor."