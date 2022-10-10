Amazon announces €1bn transportation electrification spree

Amazon's new fleet of electric HGVs | Credit: Amazon
Amazon's new fleet of electric HGVs | Credit: Amazon

Nearly a third of new European e-mobility funding push set to be invested in decarbonsing tech giant's UK transportation network

Amazon has announced it is to invest more than €1bn in decarbonising and electrifying its transportation network across Europe over the next five years, with £300m allocated to its operations in the UK.

The tech giant said it planned to nearly double the size of its zero-emission fleet, bringing it to at least 10,000 electric delivery vans and more than 1,500 electric heavy goods vehicles across the continent.

In the UK, the company currently has five electric heavy goods vehicles on the roads, but it intends to add 700 more over the coming years as part of its latest tranche of investment, it said.

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the investment would help the UK meet its climate goals by accelerating the pace of the transition of electric vehicles. "Significant investments like Amazon's today will be vital to reducing emissions and meeting our net zero goals, while supporting growth at the same time," she said. "By adding thousands of electric and zero emission vehicles to its fleet, Amazon is not only working to make their deliveries more sustainable, but also stimulating innovation across industry in the drive to cleaner transport."

Amazon said it would also invest in thousands of chargers at its facilities across Europe, and build "micro-mobility hubs" in densely-packed city centres where deliveries will be dispatched by e-cargo bike and on-foot. Twenty of these delivery stations are already operating in European cities, it said, but it aims to take the model to 20 more cities, in a bid to help alleviate congestion and improve air quality.

Amazon said it hoped the new investment push would help establish a standard that other delivery companies can follow in their journey towards delivering zero emission transport, while also ramping up demand for new zero emission heavy goods vehicles that would benefit the industry as a whole.

Andy Jassy, CEO at Amazon, said: "Deploying thousands of electric vans, long-haul trucks, and bikes will help us shift further away from traditional fossil fuels - and hopefully, further encourage transportation and automotive industries in Europe and around the world to continue scaling and innovating, as we will have to work together to reach our climate goals."

Amazon has pledged to reach net zero by 2040 and is co-founder of the Climate Pledge, an initiative which aims to encourage companies from across the economy to follow suit in pledging to reduce their emissions to net zero 10 years ahead of the schedule set out by the Paris Agreement.

The news comes just days after Volvo Trucks announced it is on track to deliver 20 of its new electric trucks to Amazon before the end of the year, after it last month started production of three new zero emission models.

