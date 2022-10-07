'Milestone': Nations agree non-binding 2050 net zero target for international air travel

Governments around the world have today adopted a non-binding 2050 net zero emissions target for international flights, in a "milestone" move that for the first time seeks to put the global aviation sector on a long-term decarbonisation pathway that is in line with the Paris Agreement.

The decision was voted through by hundreds of nations at the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) annual meeting in Montreal this afternoon, after the proposal secured broad support from governments worldwide despite pockets of reported opposition from Russia and China.

ICAO, the UN body that oversees the global aviation sector, agreed its first major international climate deal six years ago, when some 191 nations agreed to establish a controversial, market-based carbon offset system dubbed CORSIA that applies to global passenger, cargo, and business flights.

But today's decision marks the first-time nations have agreed to establish a long-term climate goal, albeit one that is non-binding in nature. The target builds on the same net zero commitment, which was made a year ago by global industry body the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG).

Estimates vary, but aviation accounts for between two and five per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and the sector has faced growing pressure to ramp up its decarbonisation efforts amid growing concern over the impact of international travel on the climate.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic spurred a sudden downturn in international travel in 2020, international flight travel had been forecast to continue growing significantly over the coming decades, providing a major challenge to hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

The net zero target agreed today for 2050 is not legally binding and still includes no short-term or interim decarbonisation goals. Nor does it include any aspirations to reduce demand for flights in order to drive emissions reductions, or specific pledges to ramp up development of low carbon aircraft or negative emissions technologies.

As such, some environmental groups were quick to voice scepticism over the credibility of the new target.

However, industry figures argued setting a long-term goal will prove crucial in pushing aviation companies and governments to come forward with more ambitious strategies for decarbonising the industry.

Haldane Dodd, executive director at ATAG, said adoption of the net zero goal marked "a milestone day for the aviation sector" as he congratulated the world's governments in backing the target.

"The spirit of global cooperation has been on show at ICAO over the past year with governments making the most of the benefits of multilateralism," he said. "But setting a goal is one thing. Making it a reality is where the hard work really begins and we need to continue - and accelerate - the efficiency improvements and energy transition that is already underway across the industry."

Dodd argued the ICAO net zero goal had been designed in such a way as to allow "for different speeds of decarbonisation around the world" taking into account individual national circumstances "but within a common global framework of action".

"Net zero aviation is a significant challenge, but it is fully achievable if we work together across industry, government, the energy sector and finance communities," he added. "Today's adoption of the long-term goal by ICAO sets a common policy framework at a UN level. We now need individual governments to start working on their own policy environments to complement it."

At present there are few straight-forward answers for decarbonising international flight, as zero or low carbon fuels and technologies such as electric or biofueled aircraft remain in their infancy and have yet to operate at scale.

ATAG suggested so-called sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) - typically biofuels or synthetic fuels that promise to deliver lower carbon emission compared to conventional jet fuels - would play a major role in cutting emissions from flights, but warned production would need to rapidly increase if emissions goals are to be met.

However, Jo Dardenne, aviation director at European NGO Transport and Environment, slammed ICAO's new 2050 net zero goal, warning that "this is not the aviation's Paris Agreement moment".

"Let's not pretend that a non-binding goal will get aviation down to zero," she added. "This Assembly's decision shows that the ICAO continues to adapt its measures for the benefit of the industry and not for the climate. Countries, and specifically the EU, must see through this smoke screen and move forward with true green measures."

But some other environmental groups offered a more positive take on the new agreement. Suzi Kerr, chief economist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), argued the long-term climate goal could help influence the national aviation and climate policies that are likely to play a critical role in boosting levels of green aviation investment and the roll out of SAF infrastructure.

"The value of ICAO's long-term goal is setting the pace for climate ambition and a reason for nations to start the work of collaboration that we need," she said. "Cooperation, such as through the International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition and engagement with civil society, are critical to this effort."

CORSIA progress



Elsewhere at the ICAO meeting this week, countries moved to amend the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) baseline to 85 per cent of emissions produced in 2019, and fix the methodology for allocating obligations among air carriers.

Initially launched in 2016, the CORSIA system originally aimed to cap airline emissions at 2020 levels, but after air traffic and related emissions plummeted due to Covid-19, using that year as a baseline would have resulted in significantly more demanding CO2 offsetting targets for the industry.

As such, industry proposals were made to scale back the CORSIA baseline, further angering green groups which have argued the offsetting framework already lacked the level of ambition needed to bring the aviation sector into line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

But Pedro Piris-Cabezas, EDF's director for sustainable international transport and lead senior economist in the organisation's climate program, argued the compromise agreement this week delivered a "solid outcome" that avoided "backsliding" on the original CORSIA scheme.

He also pointed out that, in addition to offsetting, CORSIA was also playing a crucial role in delivering monitoring, reporting, and verification of international aviation emissions and establishing ICAO's SAF framework.

"While ICAO missed a great opportunity to deliver greater CORSIA ambition, the 85 per cent of 2019 levels deal averted backsliding on ambition, an outcome that would have slashed CORSIA obligations for years," said Piris-Cabezas. "In parallel, the changes to the methodology to allocate CORSIA obligations among air carriers paves the road for broader participation in CORSIA by addressing market distortions and equity issues.

"There's much room for improvement and greater ambition for CORSIA, but this is a solid outcome that still gives us room to take a step forward."

UK Jet Zero Strategy

UK Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan welcomed today's "huge agreement" at the ICAO meeting, which she said "shows the determination of countries to tackle the climate impact of flying".

This shows the determination of countries to tackle the climate impact of flying, and is joined by a renewed commitment to #CORSIA - the Carbon Offsetting Reduction Scheme for International Aviation - which aims to see global airlines offsetting their emissions from 2024 2/3 — Anne-Marie Trevelyan (@annietrev) October 7, 2022

The news came as the UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC) this week published fresh analysis of the government's net zero strategy, taking into account its Jet Zero Strategy for decarbonising Britain's aviation emissions to net zero by 2050.

However, the CCC warned the Jet Zero Strategy's focus on unproven at scale SAFs and the future development of zero or low emission aircraft technologies contained "significant risks", and suggested that "in the near term, managing demand would have a much greater benefit for the climate".

"This is in line with our recommendation that there should be no net expansion of airport capacity," the CCC said. "Fiscal policies are also needed to correct the imbalance between the cost of flying and lower-emission alternatives."

But like many of the other government's around the world that today backed ICAO's new target, the UK is reluctant to embrace any measures that curb demand for aviation, and is instead gambling that emerging technologies, fuels, and offsets can help deliver on the industry's new net zero goals. Time will tell if governments are now willing to enact the polices and R&D investments that maximise the chances of their bet paying off, or whether ICAO's net zero target proves to be as ineffective as some green groups fear.