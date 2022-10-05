Global nature finance hub launched in Geneva

A new hub has been launched in Geneva that will provide financial markets and policy makers with tools to help them better account for nature-related risks and mobilise investment in nature-positive businesses and projects.

The venture, dubbed NatureFinance, has been rolled out of the Finance for Biodiversity initiative, the group established in 2019 with a mission to embed considerations around biodiversity in financial decision-making.

NatureFinance has this morning set out how it plans to work to make nature a mainstay of financial decision-making and establish itself as a "global hub of excellence in nature finance".

The group's plans include a new Catalytic Investment Facility, which is set to launch in 2023 with seed funding from philanthropy Mava Foundation and will aim to both invest directly and crowd-in further investments.

It said that the facility will play a "keystone role" in developing a pipeline of nature-positive businesses and will be complemented by the launch of Nature Investor Circle that aims to bring together early stage investors interested in backing nature positive businesses,

It also said it would continue Nature For Biodiversity's collaboration with the Earthshot Prize Foundation.

In addition, NatureFinance confirmed it would host a Sustainability-linked Sovereign Debt Hub, an initiative launched this year that has been backed by numerous development finance institutions and key investor groups.

NatureFinance executive director, Simon Zadek, said it was critical that the finance sector stepped up its efforts to protect nature and account for nature-related risks.

"Nature is the foundation of our $95tr global economy, yet faces unprecedented collapse, damaging efforts to address climate goals. Aligning global finance with a thriving, regenerated nature is a pre-condition for sustainable development" he said,

"Tackling climate change and reversing nature's endangered state needs a reset of the nexus between nature and finance in shaping tomorrow's businesses and economies and the distribution of their economic benefits. "

NatureFinance today also announced the launch of the Biodiversity Index Partnership (BIP), a partnership between NatureFinance and Zurich-based non-profit SEED to advance market adoption of a world class biodiversity index designed to better capture the true value of biodiversity.

It confirmed it would continue Finance for Biodiversity's work on the Taskforce on Nature Markets, with its focus on improving the governance of biodiversity credit markets and transparency of soft commodity markets at a time of escalating food prices.

Zadek said Switzerland had the potential to lead the world on nature finance. "Resetting the nature finance nexus goes to the core of building an inclusive, sustainable world", he said. "We believe that Geneva and more broadly Switzerland offers a unique international ecosystem of financial, corporate, technological, policy and civil actors to enable it to become a global hub of excellence in nature finance."