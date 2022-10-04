Prototype nuclear fusion plant to be hosted at West Burton power station site

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
The 2GW West Burton A coal station | Credit: EDF
Image:

The 2GW West Burton A coal station | Credit: EDF

Local leaders and universities hail decision as major boost to regional economy

The site of a former coal and gas power plant in Nottinghamshire has been selected by the government as the location for a prototype nuclear fusion power station, which could pave the way for a new form...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Truss brands climate activists part of 'anti-growth coalition' in protest-disrupted conference speech

'Important milestone': Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles reach one million UK sales

Most read
01

Drax accused of using wood from carbon-rich forest in Canada to supply UK power plant

03 October 2022 • 4 min read
02

'Returns could be in the trillions': Report touts huge investment opportunity of carbon removal technologies

03 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Why carbon removals are a major commercial opportunity for first mover firms

29 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

Inside the drive to close the UK's EV battery recycling loop

03 October 2022 • 11 min read
05

Net Zero Review: Chris Skidmore promises 'no rowing back' on net zero strategy as call for evidence launched

29 September 2022 • 6 min read

More on Energy

In these uncertain times, companies must avoid a relapse towards fossil fuels
Energy

In these uncertain times, companies must avoid a relapse towards fossil fuels

Firms must double down on their efforts to meet their climate goals as they navigate market volatility, writes Engie Impact's Freddie Hospedales

Freddie Hospedales, Engie Impact
clock 05 October 2022 • 3 min read
How electricity demand growth is now being outpaced by new renewables generation
Energy

How electricity demand growth is now being outpaced by new renewables generation

Clean energy milestone signals renewable power sector is ready and able to keep up with growing electricity demand

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 October 2022 • 6 min read
A large majority of British voters continue to back ambitious climate policies, but is the government listening?
Politics

A large majority of British voters continue to back ambitious climate policies, but is the government listening?

Over three quarters say they would be 'proud' of voting for a party that takes action to boost renewables

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 October 2022 • 5 min read