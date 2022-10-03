Ecosia to invest €250,000 in Ripple Energy's third UK renewables project

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Ripple Energy's Graig Fatha wind turbine in South Wales | Credit: Ripple Energy
Image:

Ripple Energy's Graig Fatha wind turbine in South Wales | Credit: Ripple Energy

Non-profit 'green' internet search engine also calls on other firms to ramp up their investments in clean energy

Internet search engine Ecosia is planning to invest €250,000 in Ripple Energy's latest community-owned renewable power project, marking the tree-planting non-profit's first major investment in the UK....

John Lewis Partnership promises to achieve 'zero deforestation' across key commodities

Study: Failure to improve global waste management will push climate goals out of reach

