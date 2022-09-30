Britain becomes net exporter of electricity for first time in a decade

Britain exported more power to Europe than ever before in the second quarter of this year, making it a net exporter of electricity for the first time in over a decade, a new report has found.

The report, which was conducted by academics from imperial College London on behalf of Drax Electric Insights, found that in the three months to June 2022, eight per cent of the electricity generated by Britain was exported. The 5.5TWh of exported power represented a new quarterly record.

Whilst Russia throttled gas supplies and France saw several nuclear power stations shut down in response to drought conditions, Britain developed a sizeable trade surplus in electricity with the rest of Europe, as excess power was exported through subsea interconnectors.

The report estimated the trade surplus with Europe generated around £1.5bn for the economy in the three months to June, whilst helping to curb emissions and enhance energy security across Europe.

"Britain has played an important role in helping to keep the lights on across Europe amid the deepening energy crisis which is being weaponised by Russia against our nearest neighbours," said Dr Iain Staffell from Imperial College London who is lead author of the quarterly Electric Insights report. "With Europe now facing long-term security of supply problems, there could be an economic argument for Britain to step up investment in power production in the years ahead to build an even bigger trade surplus, and protect our nation from damaging energy shortages."

Another country highlighted by the report to have exported more power than usual was Norway, as its hydro storage capacity was used to help balance periods of lower generation from intermittent renewables, the report found.

The Electric Insights report stated there could be "value in increasing the amount of pumped hydro energy storage in the UK" to similarly help balance an increasingly renewables-reliant grid and minimise reliance on Norwegian power imports.

The UK has just under 3GW of pumped storage hydro capacity, which according to the study is less than half of the capacity of comparable countries like Germany.

However, while the need for the UK to have greater long duration energy storage capacity is growing, the academics warned that barriers to securing private investment in these projects means it has been almost 40 years since a new pumped storage hydro power station was built here.

The report highlighted that there are growing calls from the energy industry for the government to introduce measures to support the roll-out of a new generation of long duration storage plants.

Drax said it is progressing plans to build a new 600MW underground pumped storage hydro facility at its existing Cruachan site in Scotland.

"Britain desperately needs a new generation of pumped storage hydro plants to strengthen its own energy security, but it is clear the rest of Europe would benefit as well," said Ian Kinnaird, Drax's Scottish Assets Director.

"We have the opportunity to become Europe's power battery, helping our friends and neighbours reduce their dependence on energy from Russia whilst enabling more homegrown renewable electricity to power UK homes and businesses. It's an opportunity which Britain should take, or risk being left behind by other countries."

In further energy security news, earlier this week energy giant EDF announced it is reviewing whether to keep open the Hartlepool and Heysham 1 nuclear power plants in Britain beyond their current expected closure dates in 2024.

EDF said it is planning to invest as much as £1bn in its UK power stations over the next three years in order to sustain input and help to maintain the security of supply.

Matt Sykes, managing director of EDF's Generation business, said: "Our priority in the next few years is to deliver as much output as we safely can from the existing fleet, to support security of supply and help preserve the UK's nuclear skills."