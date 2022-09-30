Jaguar Land Rover to retrain 29,000 staff worldwide to prepare for all-electric future

Jaguar Land Rover is rolling out a global electric vehicle (EV) upskilling drive in a bid to retrain up to 29,000 employees over the next three years to prepare the auto manufacturer for its transition to an 'all-electric' future.

The company unveiled its 'Future Skills Programme' on Wednesday, which is set to see more than 10,000 Jaguar Land Rover and franchised retailer employees in the UK, and nearly 19,000 across the rest of the world, trained in skills which it said would be "vital" to electric, digital, and autonomous cars.

The move underlines the firm's commitment to developing its future engineering and manufacturing skills to support the delivery of its net zero targets, Jaguar Land Rover said.

"Our plans to electrify our product portfolio are running at pace, and we are rapidly scaling up our future skills training programme to ensure we have the right talent to deliver the world's most desirable modern luxury electric vehicles," said Barbara Bergmeier, Jaguar Land Rover's industrial operations executive director. "Developing the skilled global workforces needed to design, build and maintain the vehicles of the future is foundational. I'm proud to say we are committing to help plug the electric and digital skills gap with a comprehensive, global training programme, which will power charge electrification both here in the UK and abroad."

Jaguar Land Rover said EV skills and training programme would be "key" to ensuring the success of its 'Reimagine' strategy, through which it it aiming for all Jaguar and Land Rover modern luxury cars to be made available in pure electric form by the end of the decade.

Currently around 80 per cent of nearly 1,300 franchised Jaguar Land Rover retailers around the world offer EV servicing. In order to close the remaining skills gap, the majority of its servicing technicians would receive electrification training before the end of 2022, it said.

As well as technicians, Jaguar Land Rover said it also plans to retrain thousands of its automotive engineers and production employees - who have until now largely worked on the development of internal combustion cars - to shift their specialism towards electric, digital, and autonomous cars.

Employees at plants where electric cars are produced will also be re-trained to ensure they can work safely alongside the high voltage systems found in EVs, the company added. In addition, the manufacturer is also bolstering its global apprenticeship programme to ensure that the next generation of its engineers are also equipped with EV-relevant skills.

The company this week also provided an update on its wider EV development programme, revealing its battery cell team are currently working on increasing the energy density of Jaguar Land Rover batteries to maximise vehicle range, which it said could be partly achieved by changing the design to pack more cells into the battery and upgrading cell chemistry.