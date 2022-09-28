Kent farm to power greenhouses using Europe's largest river source heat pump

New electrical infrastructure connecting river source heat pump to local grid is set to save 3,800 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually
Distribution network operator Vattenfall IDNO has announced it has joined forces with Clock Farm in Maidstone, Kent, to power its 6.5-hectare greenhouse using renewable energy sourced from Europe's largest...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial