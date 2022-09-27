Heat Pump Ready: Government announces £15m boost for green heat innovations

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has today announced it is investing more than £15m in a series of projects designed to make low-carbon heating solutions such as heat pumps cheaper and easier for households to install.

The funding is part of the government's £60m Heat Pump Ready programme, which aims to accelerate the development of innovative solutions that can reduce barriers to the rollout of the low carbon technology in homes and businesses across the UK.

The government today confirmed a total of 24 projects in England and Scotland have secured funding through the second round of the programme.

This innovation funding is designed to complement the government's £450m Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which provides grants of up to £5,000 to homeowners installing a heat pump, and the decision earlier this year to offer zero rate VAT on a range of domestic clean technologies. BEIS said the changes would make heat pumps an "even more affordable" option for people looking to replace a gas or oil boiler in their property.

"In light of rising global gas and oil prices, getting low-carbon heating technology into homes is a priority for this government as it will help households ditch the costly fossil fuels that are driving up bills," said Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan.

"Heat pumps are a proven, reliable technology that uses cheaper renewable energy produced in the UK. We are already bringing costs down through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme and slashing VAT to zero, but by finding innovative ways to make them even cheaper and easier to install, we will help more homes see the benefits even quicker."

BEIS said the key objectives of the Heat Pump Ready programme are to reduce costs and enhance the performance of domestic heat pumps, minimise disruption in homes during installation, and develop financial models that make it easier for people to switch to heat pumps.

Industry estimates that the UK heat pump market grew nearly 50 per cent last year and along with the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, Heat Pump Ready is part of a wider package of policies that BEIS said it is introducing to scale up deployment and support industry to reduce the costs of heat pumps.

However, critics have warned that the current rate of deployment is well short of the level needed to deliver on the government's target of installing 600,000 heat pumps a year, arguing that further funding and policy measures are needed to both drive demand for heat pumps and increase numbers of installers.

Last week's fiscal event from the government included a £1bn increase in funding for energy efficiency programmes, but a coalition of industry and environmental groups had argued that funding for energy efficiency schemes should be increased by £5bn and support extended to green heating installations.

However, the government is optimistic that its current programmes and innovation funding can help bring down the cost of heat pumps to the point where they can compete directly with gas boilers.

The latest £15m of Heat Pump Ready funding supports 37 small and medium enterprises across the 24 projects in England and Scotland. In addition, BEIS said it will support the creation of more than 300 jobs and will leverage £6.5m of private investment.

Projects being supported by the funding include an initiative in Harrogate in North Yorkshire that is using data from smart meters to help optimise the running of a heat pump in a household energy system, a scheme in Truro in Cornwall that is looking to develop more efficient refrigerants for use in heat pumps, and a project in Thame in Oxfordshire looking at ways to reduce the costs of installing and running a heat pump.

Stream 2 of the Heat Pump Ready programme follows Streams 1 of the programme, which is providing over £2m of funding across 11 projects developing feasibility studies for innovative ways to boost the deployment of domestic heat pumps in local areas.

BEIS reported that project teams working on the phase 1 projects have estimated a potential cost reduction of at least 20 per cent could be achieved through coordinated deployment of heat pumps in a neighbourhood.