IKEA more than halves food waste across 400 stores worldwide

IKEA franchise owner Ingka Group has slashed food waste by 54 per cent across more than 400 stores worldwide, helping to save around 36,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in the process.

The milestone means Ingka Group - IKEA's largest retail franchise owner - has surpassed the target it originally set in 2017 to cut food waste across its retail outlets by at least 50 per cent, a key pillar of its broader pledge to become a circular and climate positive business by the end of the decade.

"Although this achievement represents a relatively small proportion of our overall climate footprint, it is nevertheless an important step that we are proud of, and our food co-workers have been instrumental in this," said Karen Pflug, Ingka Group's chief sustainability officer. "Throughout the process we learned from our mistakes, made use of valuable tools and implemented a range of solutions to bring the amount of food waste down."

The retail giant said "a key factor" in its achievement was improving its food waste registration and measurement systems in IKEA restaurants, bistros, and Swedish food markets worldwide, after implementing an AI tool developed in collaboration with Winnow Solutions.

Food waste data collected through the system provides IKEA's food staff with a deeper insight into what is being discarded and why, helping them to prevent and reduce food waste in the kitchen, the firm explained.

"Everyone has a role to play to prevent and reduce food waste, whether it is at home in our own kitchens or in our business," said Pflug. "We know that many people around the world suffer from hunger, whilst at the same time a third of all food harvested and produced is wasted. It is clear that we need to take decisive action to play our part to change this. The impact we can all have on preventing and reducing food waste is beneficial for both people and the planet."

Other efforts to drive down food waste across IKEA's retail empire have included its partnership with the app Too Good To Go, which enables customers across the UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands to reserve and collect bags of surplus food from IKEA stores at a discounted rate, in order to help reduce waste.

In addition, Ingka Group said it has been testing an on-site anaerobic digester at the IKEA Haarlem store in the Netherlands in order to turn unavoidable food waste from the store's restaurant and bistro into biogas. That biogas is then used to generate electricity that feeds directly back into the store, while the process also produces an organic fertiliser as a by-product that can then be used to help grow plants, the firm explained.

Lorena Lourido Gomez, global food manager at Ingka Group, said the latest food waste reduction milestone underscored the importance of setting ambitious corporate sustainability targets.

"This milestone has been met nine years ahead of the UN Sustainable Development Goal and shows the importance of setting bold targets, learning, and developing our approach along the way," she said.