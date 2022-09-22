Government moves to lift fracking ban in England

Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read
PM and Business Secretary at a cabinet meeting on 9 September | Credit: Number 10, Flickr
Image:

PM and Business Secretary at a cabinet meeting on 9 September | Credit: Number 10, Flickr

Government aims to revive fracking and confirms fresh oil and gas licensing round, arguing it is 'appropriate to pursue all means for increasing UK oil and gas production'

The government has today officially confirmed plans to lift the ban on fracking for shale gas in England and launch a new oil and gas licensing round in the North Sea, in a move that will spark an angry...

Author spotlight

More from Cecilia Keating

As it faces a winter of discontent, the government has options

'Legal and environmental folly': Is a backlash already brewing over the government's fracking and deregulation drive?

