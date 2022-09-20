HSBC Asset Management launches circular economy investment fund

Banking giant announces fresh fund to invest in around 60 firms involved in recycling, regenerating natural ecosystems and designing out waste and pollution

HSBC Asset Management has launched a circular economy investment fund, aiming to deliver against all 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the global banking giant announced today.

The Article 9 fund - defined as that which has sustainable investment or carbon reduction as its objective - is designed to be benchmark agnostic and will not be subject to fixed allocations by region, sub-sectors or company stages, HSBC said, adding that it will seek to target both wholesale and institutional investors with a focus on high-net-worth individuals, family offices and private banks.

The fund is set to be co-managed by HSBC Asset Management's Benedicte Mougeot, the firm's head of climate equity, and Francois Travaille.

"We are launching this fund to help finance the transition to more sustainable ways of dealing with resources and waste whilst giving investors access to a unique investment opportunity," Mougeot said.

This is the fourth ESG focused fund released by HSBC AM this year, following two ETFs focused on emerging markets and Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, and an Asia bond fund.

Erin Leonard, head of sustainability at HSBC AM, added: "We use the equivalent of 1.8 planets for resources each year and critical resources are becoming increasingly scarce. We need for businesses to be smarter in their production and consumption models. This fund will support companies that are leading the way in this incredibly important area of innovation."

A version of this article was originally published at Investment Week.

