SBTi and Mission Possible Partnership to align net zero pathways for high emitting sectors

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has teamed up with scores of businesses and climate experts from the Missions Impossible Partnership (MPP) in a bid to develop a "simplified roadmap" for decarbonising companies in high emitting sectors in line with net zero goals.

The two organisations said the "technical collaboration", announced yesterday, was designed to help more closely align their sector-based transition strategies in order to improve guidance for seven high carbon industries: aluminium, concrete/cement, chemicals, steel, aviation, shipping, and trucking.

By combining the expertise of the SBTi and the MPP - which includes partners such as the Climate Group, the International Energy Agency (IEA), Systemiq, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) - the groups said they could develop "ambitious and technically robust methodology" for decarbonising industrial sectors in line with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

"The science is clear - we are already experiencing the impacts of climate change and the only way to prevent a catastrophe and ensure a habitable future is immediate and ambitious climate action," said Dr Luiz Fernando do Amaral, CEO of the SBTi. "This means high-emitting sectors adopting the SBTi and MPP frameworks to their business models, and monitoring and reporting their own progress. Companies in these sectors have a responsibility and opportunity to drive urgent changes and enable a net zero global economy."

Work has already started on developing and aligning the two organisations' decarbonisation pathways for iron and steel and the industries' full value chains, which is likely to provide a blueprint for the remaining six sectors covered by the partnership.

Matt Rogers, CEO of MPP, said the technologies required to reduce emissions before 2030 in line with the 1.5C target across all the targeted high carbon sectors already exist today, and that the collaboration with SBTi would help "show us how" to deploy them to deliver on global climate goals.

"Engaging with more than 400 companies across our network within MPP, we have developed practical, industry-backed, and 1.5 degrees-aligned sector transition strategies for each of these seven hard-to-abate sectors," he explained. "This technical collaboration between the SBTi and MPP will make it easier for leading companies to take action to accelerate the decarbonisation of these key industrial sectors. The standardisation of these operationally relevant pathways will make it easier for everyone to understand the progress made along the clear pathway to 1.5 degrees."