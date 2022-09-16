Swiss sports brand creates shoe from captured carbon

Swiss sports brand On has announced that it has created a shoe using carbon emissions as a raw material, making it the first company in the footwear industry to achieve the milestone.

The shoe, called Cloudprime, has been made using a new foam material dubbed CleanCloud, which has been deployed as the primary material in the shoe's midsole, replacing petroleum-based alternatives.

"Holding the first-ever shoe made of carbon emissions in my hands is a huge milestone - not only for On, but for the whole sports industry", said Caspar Coppetti, co-founder and executive co-chairman of On. "Five years ago, this was barely a dream. Imagine what can happen in the future as we unlock the potential of alternative carbon sources with further research and in collaboration with the best partners."

The new 'carbon neutral' shoe was developed through a partnership with carbon capture specialists LanzaTech, Borealis, and Technip Energies. Using a combination of cutting-edge genetic engineering, state-of-the-art biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and innovations in mechanical and chemical engineering the companies to manufacture chemicals using a process that soaks up waste carbon, rather than emitting it.

Technology from LanzaTech captures carbon monoxide emitted from industrial sources such as steel mills before being released into the atmosphere, On explained. Once captured, these emissions enter a patented fermentation process. Due to naturally occuring bacteria, the carbon rich gas ferments and is converted to ethanol.

This natural fermentation process is similar to that of conventional alcohol production, On said. The ethanol is then dehydrated to create ethylene by Technip Energies, which is then polymerized by Borealis to become EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) in a form of solid small plastic pellets - which can then be used to make the foam used in the shoes.

The project is the latest in a string of partnerships from Lanzatech designed to highlight how captured carbon dioxide can be used as a feedstock to produce a range of materials and fuels. In recent years, the company has showcased clothes, perfumes, and plastics that have all been produced using captured carbon as a raw material.

"Today we continue our journey to show the world that recycled carbon is a resource rather than a liability" said Jennifer Holmgren, chief executive at LanzaTech. "As we increasingly convert pollution into the products we use in our daily lives, we will reduce the need to extract more carbon from the ground! The partnership between On, Borealis, Technip, and LanzaTech will change how the world thinks about sourcing carbon, enabling us to bend the carbon curve, keep our skies blue, and create a sustainable future for all."

On said that in addition to the carbon-capturing foam used in the shoe it had also collaborated with circular start up Novoloop to produce the CleanCloud outsole, which has been made using chemically upcycled TPU produced from post-consumer plastic waste.

And the upper, On said it has collaborating with the French start-up Fairbrics to create a polyester-based textile that also used carbon emissions as a feedstock.