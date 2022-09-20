Study: 'Blue' outnumbers 'green' in UK hydrogen project pipeline

There are currently more blue hydrogen projects than there are green hydrogen projects in the UK's development pipeline, according to the latest analysis from Westwood Global Energy Group that suggests the government's targets for the nascent industry could be exceeded.

Westwood's analysis, released last week, found blue hydrogen projects that aim to produce hydrogen from fossil gas and then capture the bulk of the resulting emissions account for more than 16GW of total announced planned hydrogen capacity in the UK and Norway, which is equivalent to approximately 90 per cent of the hydrogen project pipeline for the region. The research found that that the UK alone accounts for 13GW of planned blue hydrogen capacity.

According to Westwood, the prospective pipeline could exceed the UK's targets 2030. The UK government initially set an aim for 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030 in the UK. However, in its latest UK Hydrogen Strategy in April it doubled its ambition to up to 10GW by 2030, adding that it wanted at least half of this to come from electrolytic, or green, hydrogen.

While there are four times the number of green hydrogen projects than blue currently in the UK, Westwood found that projected hydrogen capacity will be largely driven by blue hydrogen projects. The analyst firm predicted the sector would be a "key catalyst" in the development of hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) clusters, which are needed to store the CO2 created as a by-product of blue hydrogen.

David Linden, head of energy transition at Westwood, said that hydrogen projects are emerging at "an unrivalled pace" and that the scale of blue hydrogen projects makes them a "necessity" to ensure that 2030 regional targets are met, adding that if the current pipeline of announced capacity for UK projects all achieved their start-up dates then targets would be exceeded.

"This rate of change is representative of what we can expect as the energy transition gathers momentum," he added. "We are seeing increasing numbers of energy stakeholders diversifying their portfolios - and we are moving in-step. In doing so, we are able to support our clients to focus on what matters and better understand the growth of emerging energy sources, as well as the developing convergence of existing oil and gas and new energies for improved decision making."

Westwood released the findings of its research with the launch of its new energy market intelligence platform, Atlas New Energies. The new platform covers energy clusters, offshore wind, hydrogen, CCS and related oil and gas infrastructure in the UK and Norway.

The report comes at a somewhat uncertain time for the UK's fledgling hydrogen industry. Reports have indicated the government could delay or drop the planned Energy Security Bill, which was expected to contain measures designed to enable the development of new CCS and hydrogen projects across the UK, potentially unlocking the wave of new blue and green hydrogen projects currently in the pipeline. It is currently unclear as to when and if the Bill will return to Parliament and what parts of it will be retained.

Meanwhile, the relative competitiveness of blue and green hydrogen projects has become increasingly hard to gauge thanks to volatility in the wholesale gas market. Advocates of blue hydrogen have long argued that the approach could deliver the gas at a lower cost than green hydrogen. But with gas prices having soared over the past year and the renewable power used to produce green hydrogen continuing to enjoy cost reductions, advocates of green hydrogen maintain that it could soon become the more cost-effective and scalable option.

Separately, some environmental groups have warned that blue hydrogen production does not deliver zero emissions and could be used to justify continued investment in new gas exploration projects that could threaten national climate goals.