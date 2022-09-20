'A turning point': Global Registry of Fossil Fuels launched

The world's first public database tracking fossil fuel production, reserves, and emissions has officially launched this morning, in a bid to foster more transparency around fossil fuel production, national energy policies, and stranded asset risks.

Featuring data from more than 50,000 fields and mines in 89 countries, the Global Registry of Fossil Fuels covers 75 per cent of global production of oil and gas, offering critical insights into how existing operations and coal, oil and gas reserves could impact climate budgets.

Developed by influential financial think tank Carbon Tracker and Global Energy Monitor, the registry reveals that producing and burning all the world's reserves of oil and gas would yield more than 3.5 trillion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, or seven times the world's remaining carbon budget for limiting temperature increases to 1.5C.

It also reveals that both the US and Russia could each exhaust the world's remaining carbon budget for 1.5C if they burned through all their reserves.

Tuvalu's minister of justice Simon Kofe hailed the new registry as a "turning point in international climate governance".

"We now possess a tool that can assist in effectively ending coal, oil and gas production" he said. "The Global Registry will help governments, companies, and investors make decisions to align their fossil fuel production with the 1.5C temperature limit and, thus, concretely prevent the demise of our island homes, as well as all countries throughout our global community".

Carbon Tracker stressed the registry, plans for which were first announced at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last year, had been designed to help governments to create policies that curb the supply of fossil fuels in line with the temperature trajectories they agreed to deliver through the Paris Agreement.

Scientists and campaigners have long warned that if the world is to deliver on the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping temperature increases 'well below 2C' then many existing reserves of fossil fuels cannot be exploited. Last summer the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that no new fossil fuel fields should be developed - and some existing fields retired early - if global warming is to be limited at the Paris Agreement's lower, 1.5C limit.

Carbon Tracker expressed hope the "policy neutral" registry would eventually play a formal role within international climate policymaking, noting that it provided both policymakers and civil society with much-needed asset-level data on the production and the reserves of fossil fuels that are causing climate change.

"The Global Registry will make governments and companies more accountable for their development of fossil fuels by enabling civil society to link production decisions with national climate policies," said Mark Campanale, founder of Carbon Tracker and chair of the registry steering committee.

Campanale said the open-access database would also benefit investors trying to mitigate their exposure to assets that could become redundant as the net zero transition gathered pace. "It will enable banks and investors to more accurately assess the risk of particular assets becoming stranded," he said.

For over a decade Carbon Tracker has warned that if global climate goals are met then demand for fossil fuels is set to slump in the coming decades, forcing huge write downs on the value of fossil fuel assets. Many fossil fuel firms have countered that carbon capture technologies and a managed winding down of production over time would allow them to maintain value as the global economy decarbonises. But with many oil, gas, and coal firms continuing to invest in new projects and global carbon capture and storage capacity at negligible levels growing numbers of investors are increasingly concerned that the net zero transition could result in fossil fuel assets becoming stranded.

Carbon Tracker said it is now planning is to extend the registry over time to include wider economic data, including taxes and royalties associated with specific assets, that could inform how to manage a phase-down of fossil fuel supplies.

Natural Resource Governance Institute president, Suneeta Kamal, said the Registry was a "welcome step forward" toward open access to vital information about fossil fuels.

"A fair global energy transition requires greater transparency, better coordination between states, and stronger accountability for fossil fuel production," she said. "Now citizens and investors everywhere have an essential tool to hold governments and companies responsible for their decisions."

Want to find out more about the net zero transition and how businesses are seizing the opportunities on offer? Sign up now for the Net Zero Festival, which will take place in London on September 28th and 29th.