The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced it is investing up to $2.8bn in 70 climate-smart agriculture projects as part of its Partnerships for Smart Commodities programme.

The Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities was launched by the USDA in February to support a diverse range of farmers, ranchers, and private forest landowners develop more sustainable and climate resilience agricultural practices with a view to creating fresh market opportunities for American agricultural commodities.

The White House this week confirmed it was tripling funding for the programme, taking the USDA's total anticipated investment in climate smart projects to more than $3bn. Agricultural secretary Tom Vilsack originally announced the investment opportunity was to be $1bn and would be divided into two funding pools.

However, following more than 450 project proposals in the first funding round, the USDA said it decided to increase its investment in response to the "strength of the projects" submitted. Projects from the second pool of funding will be announced later this year.

"There is strong and growing interest in the private sector and among consumers for food that is grown in a climate-friendly way," said Vilsack. "Through today's announcement of initial selections for the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, USDA is delivering on our promise to build and expand these market opportunities for American agriculture and be global leaders in climate-smart agricultural production.

"This effort will increase the competitive advantage of US agriculture both domestically and internationally, build wealth that stays in rural communities and support a diverse range of producers and operation types."

The funding for Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities will be delivered through the USDA's Commodity Credit Corporation in two pools. The first 70 projects to receive funding, include proposals seeking grants ranging from $5m to $100m. The USDA said it will work with the applicants for the 70 identified projects to finalise the scope and funding levels in the coming months.

The Climate-Smart Agriculture Innovative Finance Initiative was one of the projects selected in the first round of funding. The project, which will cover more than 30 states, will use innovative finance mechanisms to accelerate climate-smart practice uptake by farmers and leverage private sector demand to strengthen markets for climate-smart commodities.

Similarly, the Scaling Methane Emissions Reductions and Soil Carbon Sequestration project from Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) aims to develop a climate-smart pilot which will directly connect the on-farm greenhouse gas reductions with the low-carbon dairy market opportunity.

The USDA said the initial 70 projects will span up to five years, and will provide technical and financial assistance to producers to implement climate-smart production practices on a voluntary basis on working lands.

They will also pilot innovative and cost-effective methods for quantification, monitoring, reporting, and verification of greenhouse gas benefits.

The USDA said it hoped that the projects will deliver "significant impacts for producers and communities nationwide."

It added that it hoped that the projects would result in a range of benefits, including "hundreds" of expanded markets and revenue streams for producers and commodities ranging from traditional corn to speciality crops.

The initiative is expected to reach more than 50,000 farms, comprising more than 25 million acres of working land that will engage in a range of climate-smart production practices, such as cover crops, no till farming, and nutrient management.

It also anticipates that the projects could result in more than 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent sequestered over the lives of the projects, which according to the USDA is the equivalent to removing more than 10 million petrol cars from the road for one year.

The USDA said it was currently evaluating project proposals from the second Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding pool, which includes funding requests ranging from $250,000 to $4.9m and includes projects from smaller producers. It expects to announce the first wave of projects to be supported byu the fund later this Autumn.