Poll: Majority of retail investors looking to increase renewables investments

UK retail investors are "deeply concerned" by the climate crisis, with seven in 10 investors supporting the move to increase funding for renewable energy projects and six in 10 investors increasing their own investments in renewables, according to a new survey carried out by pollster Opinium suggest.

The new polling, which was undertaken on behalf of Thrive Renewables, surveyed 1,000 UK retail investors alongside 2,000 people from the general population. It found that just shy of seven in 10 investors, or 69 per cent, think the UK should increase the amount it invests in renewable energy.

Specifically, 65 per cent of retail investors said they wanted to see more solar energy projects in the UK, rising to 78 per cent of seasoned investors which have been investing for 10 years or more.

In addition, the findings showed that 62 per cent of retail investor respondents were in support of more onshore wind projects, which rises to 72 per cent among experienced investors.

Eighty-one percent of investors said that they are concerned about the long-term implications of the energy crisis, with as many as 57 per cent saying that they want to use their investing power to help bring down energy costs overall.

More than half of investors, or 56 per cent, said that they feel a responsibility to use their investments to help the UK achieve its net zero carbon goals.

Six in 10 investors said that they have recently, or plan to, increase their own investments in renewables projects. The poll found that support for renewables is shared by the wider UK public, with two-thirds of non-investor respondents wanting investment in renewables to increase.

"In the midst of climate breakdown and an energy crisis, it has never been more important for the UK to invest in the renewable electricity generation needed to transition away from fossil fuels and deliver on this country's net-zero carbon goals," said Matthew Clayton, managing director of Thrive Renewables.

"It's clear that investors and the UK public support this and are taking matters into their own hands to invest in positive, long-term solutions such as solar and wind energy."

Alongside the findings from the poll, Thrive Renewables also announced that it has raised more than £5m to date in its current crowdfunding offer in order to build new renewable energy generation and storage projects in the UK.

The campaign has an overall objective to raise £7m in support of a number of clean energy projects. Thrive said that its share offer is being promoted by Triodos Bank UK through its crowdfunding platform, and is offering a minimum investment of £94 for 40 shares.

Thrive said it is targeting a five to eight per cent return per year through a combination of dividends and increasing share value.

"UK investors want to use their money to support positive environmental change, and channel their concern for the energy crisis into long-term solutions that aim to reduce the UK's dependence on fossil fuels," said Whitni Thomas, head of corporate finance at Triodos Bank UK.

"Through crowdfunding campaigns such as the Thrive share offer, we can enable even more people to access impact investment opportunities."

The latest polling mirrors a raft of similar polls in recent weeks, which have revealed significant majority support for expanding the UK's renewables industry and expanding energy efficiency programmes as the primary long term means of curbing energy bills and reducing reliance on imported gas.

Just last week a Survation poll of 6,000 people commissioned by trade body RenewableUK found that 77 per cent of people think the new government should use new wind and solar farms to reduce electricity bills, while 76 per cent support building renewable energy projects in their local area.

The new Truss administration has said it wants to expand UK renewable energy capacity as part of its plans to tackle the on-going energy security crisis, but it has also signalled its opposition to more onshore wind farms in England and indicated that it could further tighten planning restrictions on solar farms on agricultural land.

As such, the industry is hoping the upcoming emergency budget, which could come as soon as next week, may provide more clarity on how the government plans to accelerate renewable energy development across the UK.