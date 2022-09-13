'Uncharted territory of destruction': WMO warns climate impacts are worsening as emissions rise

There is now a near 50-50 chance of global warming temporarily rising above the totemic 1.5C threshold set out in the Paris Agreement in at least one of the next five years, underscoring the desperate need for the global economy to close the yawning gap between climate aspirations and action.

That is the sobering conclusion of the World Meteorological Organisation's (WMO) annual state of the climate assessment today, which warns that without more ambitious action to slash emissions, the physical and socioeconomic impacts of climate change will become "increasingly devastating".

The report stresses the world is still "heading in the wrong direction" in its response to climate change, with greenhouse gas concentrations continuing to rise to record highs and fossil fuel emission rates having now risen back above pre-pandemic levels after the temporary drop that resulted from national lockdowns.

The "science is clear" on climate change, the report states, highlighting how the past seven years have been the warmest on record, leading to increasingly volatile and unpredictable weather patterns that are taking a growing toll on lives and livelihoods worldwide.

However, with just two months until governments around the world once again meet for the UN annual climate talks at the COP27 Summit in Egypt, national emissions reduction pledges remain far below what is required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. Decarbonisation pledges for 2030 need to be as much as seven times higher in order to bring the global economy into align with a 1.5C warming trajectory, the report emphasises.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the WMO report showed that climate impacts worldwide were now heading into an "uncharted territory of destruction", as he reiterated his demand for countries to accelerate the phase out of fossil fuels worldwide.

"Floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms and wildfires are going from bad to worse, breaking records with alarming frequency," he said. "Heatwaves in Europe. Colossal floods in Pakistan. Prolonged and severe droughts in China, the Horn of Africa and the United States. There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity's fossil fuel addiction.

"Yet each year we double-down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get rapidly worse."

The multi-agency report offers disturbing overview of the most recent science related to climate change, its impacts, and responses, and has been drawn up by some of the world's leading climate experts, scientists, and organisations.

It reiterates the UK Met Office's recent findings that there now exists a 48 per cent chance of global average temperatures temporarily breaching 1.5C above pre-industrial levels during at least one year in the next five, and a 93 per cent chance of a new record hottest year occurring in the same time period.

There does, however, remain only a small probability of the five year average over this time period exceeding 1.5C, it stresses.

The temperature records that are likely to be set in the coming years are being driven by rising greenhouse gas emissions across the board, with levels of carbon dioxide (CO2), methane and nitrous oxide all continuing to rise, with the pandemic in 2020 having had little impact on long term emissions growth, according to the report.

Last year global fossil fuel related O2 emissions returned to pre-pandemic levels, after a 5.4 per cent drop in 2020 due to lockdowns around the world. Preliminary data shows that global CO2 emissions from January to May 2022 were above the same period in 2019, largely driven by increases in the US, India, and most European countries, it explains.

As a result, temperatures are expected to continue rising and climate impacts becoming increasingly dangerous and unpredictable, according to the WMO, which emphasised that it could not rule out "tipping points" in the planet's climate system being triggered by increasing warming, that could then in turn lead to further rapid warming.

The report comes just days after a separate study in the journal Science that warned that climatic tipping points that could result in the collapse of natural carbon sinks and thus trigger further warming could occur if temperatures rise past 1.5C.

The WMO report also highlights the scale of the social and economic impacts that are already being experienced as a result of around 1.1C of warming. According to the WMO's World Weather Watch Programme, the number of weather, climate, and water related disasters has increased by a factor of five over the past 50 years, causing $202m in economic losses daily.

Meanwhile, between 3.3 billion to 3.6 billion people around the world currently live in contexts that are highly vulnerable to climate change, underscoring the need not just for action to cut emissions, but also to build resilience and improve extreme weather early-warning systems, the WMO said.

"Climate science is increasingly able to show that many of the extreme weather events that we are experiencing have become more likely and more intense due to human-induced climate change," said WMO secretary-general Professor Petteri Taalas. "We have seen this repeatedly this year, with tragic effect. It is more important than ever that we scale up action on early warning systems to build resilience to current and future climate risks in vulnerable communities. That is why WMO is spearheading a drive to ensure ‘Early Warnings for All' in the next five years."

The report includes input from the WMO, UN Environment Programme, UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the World Climate Research Programme, Global Carbon Project, the UK's Met Office, and the Urban Climate Change Research Network. It also includes relevant headline statements from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's most recent landmark assessments.

Tasneem Essop, executive director at the Climate Action Network - a global network of over 1,500 green NGOs in more than 130 countries - called on governments at COP27 to agree a fairer funding system to ensure polluting countries ramp up support for the most climate vulnerable communities worldwide.

"The terrifying picture painted by the United in Science report is already a lived reality for millions of people facing recurring climate disasters," she said. "The science is clear, yet the addiction to fossil fuels by greedy corporations and rich countries is resulting in losses and damages for communities who have done the least to cause the current climate crisis. We must change course rapidly and end this dependence on fossil fuels through a just and equitable transition."