Study: Clean energy transition will generate $12tr in savings

Rapidly transitioning to a clean energy system will not only help stabilise global temperatures at safer levels, but it will result in trillions of dollars of savings compared to maintaining the fossil fuel powered status quo, researchers at Oxford University have warned.

A paper published this afternoon in the journal Joule calculates that a decarbonised energy system is not only feasible with the right investments in established and emerging green technologies, but it will prove at least $12tr cheaper to run than maintaining current levels of fossil fuel use.

The research contends that the rapidly declining cost of clean energy technologies such as renewables and electric vehicles seen over the last decade is a trend set to continue and be replicated across more nascent green technology segments, further bolstering the economic case for moving away from fossil fuels, as the cost of oil and gas soars following Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Oxford University researchers assert that economic models attempting to map the transition to net zero emissions have historically "badly overestimated" the future costs of key clean energy technologies, dampening investor and government confidence in the technologies.

The research calculates the real cost of solar energy has dropped twice as fast as even the most ambitious projections, and argues that energy storage technologies, such as batteries and hydrogen electrolysis, are set to see similar cost declines as their roll out is accelerated.

"Past models predicting high costs for transitioning to zero carbon energy have deterred companies from investing, and made governments nervous about setting policies that will accelerate the energy transition and cut reliance on fossil fuels," said lead author Rupert Way. "But clean energy costs have fallen sharply over the last decade, much faster than those models expected.

"Our latest research shows that scaling up key green technologies will continue to drive their costs down, and the faster we go, the more we will save."

To reach their conclusions, the researchers analysed thousands of transition cost scenarios produced by energy modelling exercises and real world data. The report analysed 45 years of solar energy costs, 37 years of wind energy costs, and 25 years of battery storage costs.

Doyne Farmer, who led the team that conducted the study at the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the Oxford Martin School, pointed to a "pervasive misconception" that switching to clean energy will be "painful, costly and mean sacrifices for us all".

In the UK, a number of Conservative MPs and media commentators have repeatedly claimed the country's drive to eliminate its carbon emisisons through the use of green technologies will households "colder and poorer" - despite the current energy crisis being almost exclusively caused by the country's heavy dependency on gas for heating and power generation.

Farmer said the conceit that transitioning to a low carbon energy system would end up being more expensive for the global economy than retaining fossil fuel infrastructure indefinitely was "just wrong", even before the climate impacts associated with fossil fuel emissions are considered.

"Renewable costs have been trending down for decades," he said. "They are already cheaper than fossil fuels in many situations, and our research shows that they will become cheaper than fossil fuels across almost all applications in the years to come. And if we accelerate the transition, they will become cheaper faster. Completely replacing fossil fuels with clean energy by 2050 will save us trillions."

The research is a collaboration between the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the Oxford Martin School, the Oxford Martin Programme on the Post-Carbon Transition and the Smith School of Enterprise & Environment at the University of Oxford, and SoDa Labs at Monash University.