Study: Clean energy transition will generate $12tr in savings

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Study: Clean energy transition will generate $12tr in savings

There is a 'pervasive misconception' that clean energy transition will be more costly than remaining dependent on fossil fuels, researchers warn

Rapidly transitioning to a clean energy system will not only help stabilise global temperatures at safer levels, but it will result in trillions of dollars of savings compared to maintaining the fossil fuel powered status quo, researchers at Oxford University have warned.  

A paper published this afternoon in the journal Joule calculates that a decarbonised energy system is not only feasible with the right investments in established and emerging green technologies, but it will prove at least $12tr cheaper to run than maintaining current levels of fossil fuel use.

The research contends that the rapidly declining cost of clean energy technologies such as renewables and electric vehicles seen over the last decade is a trend set to continue and be replicated across more nascent green technology segments, further bolstering the economic case for moving away from fossil fuels, as the cost of oil and gas soars following Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Oxford University researchers assert that economic models attempting to map the transition to net zero emissions have historically "badly overestimated" the future costs of key clean energy technologies, dampening investor and government confidence in the technologies.

The research calculates the real cost of solar energy has dropped twice as fast as even the most ambitious projections, and argues that energy storage technologies, such as batteries and hydrogen electrolysis, are set to see similar cost declines as their roll out is accelerated.

"Past models predicting high costs for transitioning to zero carbon energy have deterred companies from investing, and made governments nervous about setting policies that will accelerate the energy transition and cut reliance on fossil fuels," said lead author Rupert Way. "But clean energy costs have fallen sharply over the last decade, much faster than those models expected.

"Our latest research shows that scaling up key green technologies will continue to drive their costs down, and the faster we go, the more we will save."

To reach their conclusions, the researchers analysed thousands of transition cost scenarios produced by energy modelling exercises and real world data. The report analysed 45 years of solar energy costs, 37 years of wind energy costs, and 25 years of battery storage costs.

Doyne Farmer, who led the team that conducted the study at the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the Oxford Martin School, pointed to a "pervasive misconception" that switching to clean energy will be "painful, costly and mean sacrifices for us all".

In the UK, a number of Conservative MPs and media commentators have repeatedly claimed the country's drive to eliminate its carbon emisisons through the use of green technologies will households "colder and poorer" - despite the current energy crisis being almost exclusively caused by the country's heavy dependency on gas for heating and power generation.

Farmer said the conceit that transitioning to a low carbon energy system would end up being more expensive for the global economy than retaining fossil fuel infrastructure indefinitely was "just wrong", even before the climate impacts associated with fossil fuel emissions are considered.

"Renewable costs have been trending down for decades," he said. "They are already cheaper than fossil fuels in many situations, and our research shows that they will become cheaper than fossil fuels across almost all applications in the years to come. And if we accelerate the transition, they will become cheaper faster. Completely replacing fossil fuels with clean energy by 2050 will save us trillions."

The research is a collaboration between the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the Oxford Martin School, the Oxford Martin Programme on the Post-Carbon Transition and the Smith School of Enterprise & Environment at the University of Oxford, and SoDa Labs at Monash University.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Why a unified voice around net zero is more critical than ever

Citizens disillusioned about progress on corporate sustainability, poll finds

Most read
01

How dangerous climate tipping points are 'likely' to be triggered in a 1.5C world

09 September 2022 • 4 min read
02

Google Maps launches fuel-efficient routing feature

08 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed Business Secretary, as Graham Stuart confirmed as Climate Minister

07 September 2022 • 8 min read
04

Study: Clean energy transition will generate $12tr in savings

13 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

King Charles signals he will step back from 'issues for which I care so deeply'

12 September 2022 • 5 min read

More on Energy

Scientists urge EU to ban destructive fishing practices in protected areas
Biodiversity

Scientists urge EU to ban destructive fishing practices in protected areas

More than 250 scientists have called on European institutions to ban destructive fishing practices by 2030 in Marine Protected Areas

Amber Rolt
clock 14 September 2022 • 4 min read
Poll: Majority of retail investors looking to increase renewables investments
Investment

Poll: Majority of retail investors looking to increase renewables investments

Six in 10 retail investors are looking to invest more in renewables - a sentiment which is reflected by the UK wider population, new poll suggests

Amber Rolt
clock 14 September 2022 • 4 min read
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng | Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Policy

'Incredibly expensive': Is the government's energy price freeze plan fit for purpose?

Period of national mourning has overshadowed government’s sweeping new energy support package, but experts remain convinced more targeted long-term plan is needed

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read