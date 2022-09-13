Citizens disillusioned about progress on corporate sustainability, poll finds

Schemes that help shoppers reuse, reduce and refill are gaining traction across the UK | Credit: iStock

A major polling exercise has revealed widespread scepticism among consumers towards corporations' sustainability programmes, as well as concern over whether or not products that are marketed as environmentally sustainable are guilty of 'greenwash'.

Interviews with 19,000 people in eight countries found that 70 per cent of people are disillusioned about corporate progress towards sustainability goals and suspicious of potential 'greenwashing' activity by businesses.

The research, published this morning by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), found that sustainability is a major concern for citizens of the US, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, China, India, and Brazil, with four out of five of participants in the study reporting they considered sustainability when making day-to-day purchases.

But this heightened concern is not necessarily translating into action, according to the findings, which reveal that just 20 per cent of consumers believe they can have a positive impact on the environment through their purchases.

Less than seven per cent of respondents, meanwhile, claimed they would be willing to pay a premium for sustainable products and services.

BCG said businesses could bridge this "sustainability gap" by ensuring their green products and services are more closely aligned with customers' core needs.

The consultancy stressed there is a significant market for sustainable products that align with customers' other needs, arguing the exercise had revealed that 20 to 43 per cent of consumers are "high-potential silent stakeholders" - or people who could be persuaded to make sustainable choices if products and marketing messages are sufficiently compelling and credible.

Firms should aim to agile when developing sustainable products and services, the consultancy advised, noting that the exercise had highlighted that consumer's preferences with regards to sustainability "vary widely" depending on what region of the world they were in.

For example, the exercise revealed that consumers in China were most preoccupied with sustainability for home care, skin care, cars, grocery retail and apparel, whereas consumers in Brazil were concerned about sustainability for PCs and tablets as well as home care and cars.