Study: Warehouse roofs could double UK solar capacity

UK warehouses could deliver more than 13.8TwH of clean power a year if roofs that cover an area equivalent to 18,500 acres of land were harnessed to generate solar power.

That is the conclusion of a new report from consultancy Delta Energy & Environment (Delta-EE) commissioned by the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA), which argues that barriers to deployment, including challenges securing grid connections, has undermined the industry's ability to protect itself from soaring energy costs.

The report calculates that occupying just a third of all commercial roof space could double UK's solar PV capacity and deliver the entirety of the target for solar capacity for 2030, forecast by National Grid's future energy scenarios (FES).

"Warehouse owners across the country are struggling to pay for gas-powered electricity from the grid, when they could be generating all the power they need and more from the roof of their buildings," said UKWA chief executive Clare Bottle. "Out of sight, easy to maintain and affordable, the case for solar should be obvious and yet we are being held back by poor market practice and failures of regulation."

Specifically, the report argues that District Network Operators (DNO) are failing to adequately fast track grid connections while controlling who can get access to the electricity grid, when and at what cost.

"We need a fundamental rethink of the way in which DNOs hold power over access to the grid, how they get renewable schemes connected to the grid and the prices they charge," Bottle said.

The report argues that the warehousing sector has the roof space for up to 15GW of new solar power, which could double UK's solar capacity, reduce carbon emissions by two million tonnes a year, and boost UK energy security.

A rapid roll out of rooftop solar panels could also cut warehousing electricity costs by between 40 and 80 per cent, saving the warehousing sector an estimated £3bn a year, according to the report.

"Rooftop solar PV in warehousing can play a significant role in delivering local renewable energy, particularly in urban areas where limited alternative options are available due to land and planning constraints," said Laurence Robinson, senior analyst at Delta-EE and co-author of the report. "Just 20 per cent of the UK's largest warehouses can provide 75million square metres of roof space, avoiding the need to develop new land equivalent to the footprint of 500,000 houses."

Grid operators maintain that efforts are being pursued to accelerate the approval process for grid connections, as well as encourage warehouse operators to deploy energy storage systems and demand response technologies that can further boost the financial benefits associated with rooftop solar arrays.

However, Bottle urged the government to take steps to remove barriers to the deployment of large scale rooftop solar arrays. "As energy costs continue to rise, UKWA is calling on the government to support the sector in embracing solar PV as it transitions to electrification with transport fleets, forklifts and other mechanical handling equipment (MHE), automation and robotics, all of which will drive up demand for low-cost, sustainable electricity," she said.

The UKWA's calls could receive a hearing from the new government, after Prime Minister Liz Truss repeatedly attacked solar farms on agricultural land during her leadership campaign while stressing that she wanted to take steps to deliver more solar panels installed on rooftops.