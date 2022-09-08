Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at her Scottish home Balmoral after 70 years on the throne, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen was the longest reigning UK monarch, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee and 96th birthday earlier this year.

The news was announced earlier that doctors had become concerned about her health and she had been placed under medical supervision while at Balmoral Castle. Her family travelled up to Scotland to be by her side.

At just after 6.30pm this evening Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement the monarch had passed away.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement reads. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Alongside serving as the United Kingdom's head of state, the Queen served as head of the Commonwealth of Nations, comprised of 54 independent countries, and the Church of England.

During her reign from 1952 to 2022, the Queen oversaw 15 British prime ministers and 13 US presidents.

In that time, the Queen witnessed the first moon landing, the fall of the Berlin Wall and was the first reigning British monarch to visit the Republic of Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth II was also throughout her life a renowned environmentalist who frequently called for better protection of the natural world in her public pronouncements.

Among her many charitable affiliations, the Queen was a patron of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, and the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

Speaking as part of last year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, she called on world leaders to redouble efforts to curb global emissions and tackle worsening climate impacts. "None of us underestimates the challenges ahead: but history has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope," she said.

"Working side by side, we have the ability to solve the most insurmountable problems and to triumph over the greatest of adversities… It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit - written in history books yet to be printed - will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations. Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there to enjoy for all of us here today: we none of us will live forever. But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children's children, and those who will follow in their footsteps."

The Queen is set to be succeeded on the throne by her son Prince Charles, who has been one of the world's most vocal environmental campaigners for many decades, He has worked closely with the businesses and investment community through a host of climate-focused initiatives, including the Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change, the Sustainable Markets Initiative, and Terra Carta campaign.