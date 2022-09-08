Chris Skidmore tasked with conducting review of UK's net zero target

The government has announced the launch of a new review that will explore whether the UK is currently working towards its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 in a way that does not place "undue burdens" on the economy.

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the exercise earlier today, as she outlined a sweeping package of measures designed to help businesses and households cope with soaring energy bills.

The review is to be led by Chris Skidmore, a staunch supporter of the UK's net zero goal, who has been tasked by Truss to deliver findings by the end of this year.

The government said the excercise would ensure the UK was working towards meeting its 2050 climate target in an "economically efficient" manner, arguing the UK's "altered economic landscape" had rendered the exercise necessary.

Skidmore said he was "delighted" to have been invited by the PM to conduct the review. "I'm committed to ensuring we continue to lead the world in our net zero plans in a way that is pro-business and pro-growth," he wrote on Twitter. "I've been asked to report back by the end of 2022, so no there's time to lose."

I'm delighted to have been invited by the PM to conduct a review into meeting our Net Zero commitments in the most economically-efficient way.



I'm committed to ensuring we continue to lead the world in our Net Zero plans in a way that is pro-business and pro-growth 1/2 — Chris Skidmore (@CSkidmoreUK) September 8, 2022

The review is launched as some Conservative MPs and their allies in the media have sought to blame soaring energy bills on the ongoing effort to decarbonise the UK's economy to meet climate goals.

This argument has been panned by climate and energy experts, who have pointed out the UK's current energy woes have been driven almost entirely by the rising cost of fossil fuels, which the UK is significantly exposed to due its inefficient homes and heavy reliance on gas for heating and power.

Truss unveiled plans for the net zero review on the same day that Skidmore, a former energy minister and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Environment, announced he had embarked on a "net zero tour" of the country in order to highlight the benefits of decarbonisation to the UK's regional economies to sceptics in Westminster.

Speaking to the Guardian from the first leg of his cross-country tour, Skidmore said: "As the former energy and climate minister who signed net zero by 2050 into law, I've been determined to show that net zero isn't just about going green; it is essential for future economic growth. One of the reasons why I'm out on tour with the all-party environment group which I chair is to demonstrate how net zero is going to benefit the lives of people across every region."

Chris Skidmore is set to speak at this month's Net Zero Festival, which is taking place in London on September 28th and 29th. You can register to attend the event through the Net Zero Festival website.