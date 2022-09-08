Chris Skidmore tasked with conducting review of UK's net zero target

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Chris Skidmore tasked with conducting review of UK's net zero target

Review designed to ensure climate goal is delivered in a 'pro-business and pro-growth' way, Liz Truss confirms

The government has announced the launch of a new review that will explore whether the UK is currently working towards its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 in a way that does not place "undue burdens" on the economy.

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the exercise earlier today, as she outlined a sweeping package of measures designed to help businesses and households cope with soaring energy bills.

The review is to be led by Chris Skidmore, a staunch supporter of the UK's net zero goal, who has been tasked by Truss to deliver findings by the end of this year.

The government said the excercise would ensure the UK was working towards meeting its 2050 climate target in an "economically efficient" manner, arguing the UK's "altered economic landscape" had rendered the exercise necessary.

Skidmore said he was "delighted" to have been invited by the PM to conduct the review. "I'm committed to ensuring we continue to lead the world in our net zero plans in a way that is pro-business and pro-growth," he wrote on Twitter. "I've been asked to report back by the end of 2022, so no there's time to lose."

The review is launched as some Conservative MPs and their allies in the media have sought to blame soaring energy bills on the ongoing effort to decarbonise the UK's economy to meet climate goals.

This argument has been panned by climate and energy experts, who have pointed out the UK's current energy woes have been driven almost entirely by the rising cost of fossil fuels, which the UK is significantly exposed to due its inefficient homes and heavy reliance on gas for heating and power.

Truss unveiled plans for the net zero review on the same day that Skidmore, a former energy minister and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Environment, announced he had embarked on a "net zero tour" of the country in order to highlight the benefits of decarbonisation to the UK's regional economies to sceptics in Westminster.

Speaking to the Guardian from the first leg of his cross-country tour, Skidmore said: "As the former energy and climate minister who signed net zero by 2050 into law, I've been determined to show that net zero isn't just about going green; it is essential for future economic growth. One of the reasons why I'm out on tour with the all-party environment group which I chair is to demonstrate how net zero is going to benefit the lives of people across every region."

Chris Skidmore is set to speak at this month's Net Zero Festival, which is taking place in London on September 28th and 29th. You can register to attend the event through the Net Zero Festival website.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Truss confirms 'extraordinary measures' to freeze bills, reform energy markets, and lift fracking ban

Google Maps launches fuel-efficient routing feature

Most read
01

Liz Truss talks up backing for renewables and fracking, preps energy price freeze plan

05 September 2022 • 5 min read
02

Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed Business Secretary, as Graham Stuart confirmed as Climate Minister

07 September 2022 • 8 min read
03

Offshore Energies UK calls for offshore wind planning revamp

04 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

Liz Truss prepares to announce energy price freeze plan

06 September 2022 • 7 min read
05

'Out of control': Six in 10 manufacturers warn energy crisis threatens their business

05 September 2022 • 5 min read

More on Policy

Liz Truss leaves for her first PMQ's on 7 September | Credit: Flickr, Number 10
Energy

Truss confirms 'extraordinary measures' to freeze bills, reform energy markets, and lift fracking ban

Prime Minister sets out strategy for curbing household energy bills, as she confirms plan to significantly ramp up UK's domestic supplies of energy and reform UK's marginal pricing regime

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 September 2022 • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'More UK gas won't bring down bills': The green economy reacts to the government's energy crisis plan

Liz Truss is planning a major overhaul of the UK energy market alongside support for homes and businesses facing soaring bills this winter - here is all the top reaction frombusiness figures, politicians, campaigners and experts

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 08 September 2022 • 16 min read
The Bright Side
Policy

The Bright Side

Green businesses are understandably worried about the new government, but there are good reasons to think the net zero transition can continue to accelerate

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 September 2022 • 5 min read