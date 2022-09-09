eBay partners with clothing repair and resale company Reskinned

Online marketplace eBay has expanded its preloved clothing offering, after inking a deal with Reskinned, a company that specialises in repairing and reselling used branded clothing.

Announcing the tie-up this morning, eBay said it would connect the 20 million shoppers that browse its site with second-hand clothing items sold by Reskinned through a dedicated, online shopfront.

It said the partnership would help shoppers make more sustainable choices whilst saving money, noting that items from Reskinned are generally priced around 40 per cent lower than their high street price.

"Pairing eBay's reach to conscious customers, with Reskinned's expertise in garment repair, resale and recycling will help extend the lifecycle of products, reduce waste and showcase the variety of routes into a kinder way to shop for the shopper's wallet and the planet," said Jemma Tadd, head of fashion at eBay.

Reskinned takes back worn items from shoppers from more than 30 brands - including Finisterre, Sweaty Betty, River Island, and Joules - and then reconditions them for resale, repurposing, or recycling.

Matt Hanrahan, co-founder of Reskinned, said the brand was on a mission to create a more sustainable future for the fashion industry. "Through this partnership with eBay, the original home of preloved, we hope to increase our reach and offering of our brand partners, ensuring preloved items find new owners, and realise a more sustainable fashion future," he said.

The tie-up comes off the back of eBay's high-profile tie-up with Love Island, which saw contestants on the popular reality TV show dressed in second-hand clothes throughout the programme.

Tadd said eBay had been at the forefront of efforts to create a more circular fashion economy. "Since 1995, eBay has extended the life cycle of products, whether through consumer to consumer reselling or now the Imperfects hub, so it's fantastic to partner with Reskinned, who are at the forefront of empowering the circular fashion economy," she said.

eBay said consumers were increasingly looking for ways to save money and reduce the environmental impact of their shopping habits, noting that it had sold one pre-loved fashion sale every second during 2022.