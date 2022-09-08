Government set to lift fracking ban, confirm gas price freeze plan

Liz Truss's new administration will today announce its much-anticipated new £150bn energy security package, confirming plans to freeze energy prices, lift the moratorium on fracking in the UK, and approve a wave of new North Sea oil and gas drilling licenses.

According to multiple media reports, the new plan will see the government effectively cap the price of wholesale gas with subsidies then handed to gas suppliers to make up the difference between the cap and the real market price.

The government said the move should ensure average household bills rise to around £2,500, rather than the £3,600 that had been expected from October 1st. In addition, the previous plans for a £400 grant per household is to be retained and the Truss administration plans to deliver on its campaign promise to remove green levies worth around £150 per household off bills. As a result, domestic energy bills should stay at around current levels through this winter. The plan is to be reviewed next Spring, but the government indicated the price freeze could stay in place for up to two years with the price tag expected to reach up to £150bn.

The decision to cap wholesale gas prices mean the new package should also serve to curb increases in energy costs for businesses, many of which have seen prices increase drastically in recent months prompting fears that thousands of small businesses could be forced into bankruptcy.

Truss yesterday confirmed the new plan would be funded through general taxation, creating a clear dividing line with Labour which has argued that more of the cost of the scheme should be covered through an extended windfall tax on energy companies.

The plan has divided experts, with some welcoming the relief for households that were set to see bills soar to a level that would have forced millions of households into fuel poverty and others warning the support package is poorly targeted and increases the risk of energy shortages and blackouts this winter by dampening the incentive for people to curb energy demand.

Separately, Truss is expected to confirm highly controversial plans to lift the moratorium on fracking and issue up to 130 new oil and gas licenses for the North Sea oil and gas industry. Plans to fast track offshore wind planning approvals could also be confirmed, according to reports.

However, it remains unclear if the new package will include new measures to boost onshore renewables development and energy efficiency programmes, despite the fact that efforts to curb gas demand could reduce the size of the subsidies the Treasury has to pay out under the new price freeze plan.

The government's plans to lift the ban on fracking are likely to prove particularly controversial given the Conservative Party's manifesto pledge to "not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely". Moreover, throughout the leadership campaign Truss said she would support fracking in areas where projects were welcomed by communities, a bar that will hard to clear given polling shows fracking remains hugely unpopular with the public.

A review is underway on the impacts of fracking, after previous pilot projects were halted when developers repeatedly breached limits for seismic activity. Such a review could theoretically allow the government to claim it has demonstrated that fracking can be undertaken "safely", but it is yet to report back.

Meanwhile, the new Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is said to support proposals for fracking companies to offer host communities up to 25 per cent off their energy bills in a bid to secure support for new projects.

However, any plans to revive fracking in the UK would likely face fierce opposition and would also lead to divisions within the Conservative Party. Earlier this year, Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor, argued that those calling for the lifting of the moratorium on fracking "misunderstand the situation we find ourselves in".

"Even if we lifted the fracking moratorium tomorrow, it would take up to a decade to extract sufficient volumes - and it would come at a high cost for communities and our precious countryside," he said. "No amount of shale gas from hundreds of wells dotted across rural England would be enough to lower the European price any time soon."

Renewables supporters can also be expected to argue that if fracking can have planning rules eased and incentive schemes introduced for host communities, the same approach should be adopted for onshore wind and solar farms that could deliver power far quicker and with a much lower environmental impact.

But the new Prime Minister is today expected to argue that the scale of the threat to energy security presented by Russia's weaponization of gas supplies demonstrates the need for more domestic sources of gas to be exploited.

"Putin's war in Ukraine and weaponisation of gas supply in Europe is causing global prices to rise - and this has only made clearer that we must boost our long-term energy security and supply," he said. "We will take action immediately to help people and businesses with bills but also take decisive action to tackle the root cause of these problems, so that we are not in this position again. We will set out our plans to deliver on that promise and build a prosperous Britain for everyone."

However, it remains to be seen how quickly new sources of gas can be brought online, how they can be made compatible with net zero goals the government remains committed to honouring, and whether they can curb energy bills at a time when gas is being massively undercut by low-cost renewables.

Separate reports this morning indicated that the new plan could also include proposals to switch renewables projects that currently enjoy subsidies through the historic Renewables Obligation Certificate regime on to new contracts for difference.

The BBC reported that the energy companies concerned, which include both renewable and nuclear businesses, have agreed "at least in principle to accept new long-term contracts at fixed prices well below current rates".

Advocates of the approach, which has been backed by trade body Energy UK, argue that it would help to curb energy prices now and limit the windfall profits some energy suppliers are enjoying as a result of the high price of gas.

But others have warned that the approach could lock in higher than necessary prices for up to 15 years. Responding to the reports this morning, Labour's Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband warned the plan would lock in windfall profits for energy companies for years to come. "This would be a terrible deal for the British people, a terrible deal for bill payers," he said. "The right thing to do... is not to do some dodgy deal with these companies, but to do a windfall tax."

And The Times reported today that the government is preparing to work with the energy industry to launch a public information campaign to encourage households and businesses, following months of calls from campaigners for such an initiative to be launched.

In related news, the divisions within the Conservative Party over the future of the UK's net zero strategy are set to be again highlighted today, with leading green Tory Chris Skidmore set to kick off a national tour to promote the benefits of the UK's net zero transition and highlight how "normal people are getting on with".

"Environment and net zero should be bigger than party politics but I wanted to get out of Westminster to show that net zero is not a cost - it's a benefit," Skidmore told the Guardian. "If you leave Westminster you see people are getting on with it - the mayoral authorities, the councils, are really prioritising net zero as they see it as a vehicle for economic growth. I wanted to show this in the regions so we don't see it as a Westminster bubble policy concept, it's real life."