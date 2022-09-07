Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed Business Secretary, as Graham Stuart confirmed as Climate Minister

Liz Truss last night appointed her first Cabinet, confirming Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor and courting controversy by appointing Jacob Rees-Mogg as Business Secretary with ultimate responsibility for energy and climate policy.

The move prompted fierce criticism from green groups who highlighted how an MP with a track record of climate scepticism and investing in oil and gas through the fund he co-founded had been put in charge of the UK's net zero strategy and its response to the worsening energy security crisis gripping the economy.

But in a surprise move Truss also appointed Graham Stuart, a long-standing supporter of bolder climate action, as Climate Minister and confirmed he would attend Cabinet.

The rest of Truss' Cabinet appointments were broadly in line with reports in recent days, which predicted the government would be largely dominated by early backers of the new Prime Minister's campaign for the leadership.

As expected, James Cleverly was promoted to Foreign Secretary, Simon Clarke was named Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, Ranil Jayawardena was confirmed as Environment Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan was appointed as Transport Secretary, and Kemi Badenoch was promoted to Trade Secretary.

Alok Sharma was re-appointed as COP26 President, a role he will hold until the start of the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt in November.

As such, the new Cabinet is set to be characterised by significant divisions on climate policy issues and the net zero transition, with Truss having appointed MPs who have been vocal supporters of decarbonisation efforts alongside those who have been highly critical of the UK's climate strategy.

Clarke was one of the earliest advocates for the net zero transition in Conservative ranks, while Stuart has previously described climate change as the "one of the greatest challenges we will face in this lifetime" and has praised the UK's "world-leading role in tackling climate change" and its position as the first G7 country to adopt a legal net zero target. Sharma has become a prominent advocate for more ambitious decarbonisation policies on the international stage, having last year led the delivery of the Glasgow Climate Pact, which saw countries around the world promise to strengthen their national climate action plans to ensure the goals of the Paris Agreement are met.

Similarly, in his role as first Energy Minister and then Business Secretary, Kwarteng was heavily involved in the delivery of the UK's Net Zero Strategy and has repeatedly highlighted the strategic importance of the clean energy transition. Earlier this year, he questioned calls for a revival of fracking in the UK, arguing that developing UK shale gas reserves "won't materially affect the wholesale market price". "The more cheap, clean power we generate at home, the less exposed we'll be to global gas markets," he added.

Kwarteng is also reported to have clashed with the Treasury and Cabinet colleagues over the previous government's failure to invest more in energy efficiency programmes and ease planning restrictions on onshore wind farms.

However, the support for bolder climate action within Cabinet is counter-balanced by a number of senior Ministers who have embraced climate sceptic talking points and attempted to erroneously blame net zero policies for soaring energy bills.

During the leadership campaign both Badenoch and the new Home Secretary Suella Braverman called for the UK's net zero target to be suspended.

Meanwhile, Rees-Mogg has a long track record of criticising decarbonisation policies, having previously blamed "wind mills" for high energy bills and embraced outright climate denialism by arguing that "it is widely accepted that carbon dioxide emissions have risen but the effect on the climate remains much debated while the computer modelling that has been done to date has not proved especially accurate… common sense dictates that if the Meteorological Office cannot forecast the next season's weather with any success it is ambitious to predict what will happen decades ahead".

As recently as last April, he wrote that "net zero is going to be a huge regulatory cost and that is an issue for the country to face and to face up to". His comments came at a time when new analysis from the Climate Change Committee detailed how soaring fossil gas prices meant net zero targets could now be delivered while boosting the economy.

Rees-Mogg has also called for "every last cubic inch of gas" to be squeezed from the North Sea and has been a vocal supporter of fracking in the UK. He is now expected to make the lifting of the moratorium on fracking in the UK an early priority, despite recent polling showing just four per cent of people support the move.

Speaking to the Mail last week, a friend of Rees-Mogg suggested a system of financial incentives could convince local communities to welcome new projects. "His view is that the energy crisis we are facing is worse than the early 1970s - the scale for individuals and businesses is very worrying," they said. "But he wants Conservative solutions, including supply side reforms in areas like fracking because we have to get every form of domestic energy going. Obviously fracking has been controversial but if you look at the polling, people become much more open to it if they are offered a direct financial incentive, which is what the industry is now talking about."

Writing on Twitter this morning, Rees-Mogg said: "As Business Secretary my overriding mission is to deliver affordable and plentiful energy to the British people and to make the economy as efficient, innovative and dynamic as possible. This will be the department for growth."

The early indications are that the government is seeking to pursue an "all of the above" energy strategy, alongside a new support package that will aim to freeze prices for households and businesses for the next 18 months at an estimated cost of £130bn.

Truss has said she wants to see more investment in offshore wind, rooftop solar projects, nuclear, and hydrogen, as well as fracking and North Sea oil and gas.

But green groups and government advisors today implored the government to prioritise clean energy and energy efficiency projects as the best mechanism for curbing energy bills in the long run.

Responding to Rees-Mogg on Twitter this morning, Greenpeace's Doug Parr said: "'full speed on affordable and plentiful energy' = energy efficiency and loads of renewables, because fracking and N Sea oil and gas take far too long, are far too uncertain, and won't impact prices".

Meanwhile, the government's formal advisors - the Climate Change Committee and the National Infrastructure Committee - today jointly wrote to the new Prime Minister to explain how energy efficiency, renewables, and green heat technologies should be at the heart of the government's revamped energy security strategy.

"Decisive government action in the near term can deliver lasting benefits to the UK's climate and energy security," the letter states. "In addition to any new package of support for consumers this winter, we urge you to follow the principles laid out in the British Energy Security Strategy and the Net Zero Strategy. The best policies for the consumer are those that support lasting energy security and a low carbon, low-cost energy system. The independent analysis of our respective organisations is that this will deliver a long-term return on investment and set the UK on a path to prosperity."

Similarly, Parliamentarians and civil society groups today also called on the new government to urgently accelerate the net zero transition, arguing the rapid roll out of renewables and energy efficiency measures provided the fastest route for curbing gas imports and energy bills.

Their calls came as new polling underscored the scale of public support for bolder climate action, with a huge Survation poll commissioned by trade body RenewableUK revealing more than three-quarters of people think the government should use new wind and solar farms to reduce energy bills. Some 77 per cent of the 6,114 people surveyed backed the increased use of wind and solar, including more than 80 per cent of those who plan to vote Conservative in 2019.

However, many within the environmental movement remain deeply sceptical that Rees-Mogg will prioritise the measures that can reduce energy bills and carbon emissions in the near term. "He has showed no sign of understanding the complexity or opportunity of net zero," Tom Burke, co-founder of the green thintank E3G, told the Guardian. "There is nothing in his whole track record that shows any understanding of this issue. The single most important thing to do in energy policy now is to bring demand down. I have no confidence that he will take this forward."

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said: "Rees-Mogg is the last person who should be in charge of the energy brief, at the worst possible moment. He blamed 'climate alarmism' for high energy bills, pushing David Cameron to 'cut the green crap' like incentives for solar, wind and energy efficiency, which has added £150 to every energy bill. Appointing him to the brief now suggests the Tories have learned nothing from years of energy policy incompetence."