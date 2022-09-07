Green Investment Group launches EV infrastructure subscription service for fleet operators

Macquarie's Green Investment Group has launched a new business that aims to speed up the transition to electric commercial vehicles through a monthly subscription service that will deploy charging infrastructure for operators of electric bus, truck, and van fleets.

The new business, named Fleete, will provide charging infrastructure solutions for a variety of commercial clients, taking care of installation, management, and financing of charge points for fleets, the clean energy infrastrucutre investor announced yesterday.

Green Investment Group described the new business as a "one-stop-shop" that would enable commercial fleet operators to scale up the electric vehicle (EV) fleets, giving companies access to high-powered charging equipment with no up-front costs.

Customers who sign up to the service will have access to charge points with a power range of 60kW to 600kW, depending on individual fleet requirements, it said, noting the ultrafast charging systems it offered would be able to provide 100km of range in 10 minutes of charge in certain cases.

The company will also offer customers access to Fleete's proprietary software platform, which aims to help fleet operators optimise charging schedules and energy consumption.

Dan Bentham, CEO at Fleete, said demand for electric fleet charging infrastructure was set to grow exponentially as demand for EVs across all market segments continued to rise.

"Fleete has been created to support this large-scale transition to electric commercial vehicles," he said. "Through a monthly subscription with no upfront costs, we are putting clients at ease as they transition to electric vehicles. All of this wrapped up in our over-arching digital platform. Achieving this can only be done in a smart, connected way with a single point of service for our clients."

Green Investment Group said Fleete would focus on developing EV infrastructure solutions in large-scale depots where vehicles are parked overnight; locations such as trading estates or carparks frequented by multiple fleets and vehicles of all sizes; and sites close to motorways used by truck and coach fleets.

"By establishing Fleete, we aim to accelerate the EV transition by making it easy for operators to reap the benefits of going electric immediately, while supporting the delivery of a smart, flexible, low-carbon energy system," said Mark Dooley, global head of Green Investment Group.

The launch of the new service comes just days after Trojan Energy announced plans to install more than 500 on-street charging points in the London Borough of Barnet, after securing £3.5m of government funding to deliver the £4.65m project.

It also comes after Osprey Charging recently announced it had inked a deal with British Garden Centres to roll out rapid EV charging stations at 11 of its stores around the country, starting with a charging hub in Carmarthen, Wales. And in further EV charging infrastructure news, Octopus Energy yesterday announced it has rebranded its 'Electric Juice' roaming charging network as 'Electric Universe', confirming that it can now offer users access to over 300,000 public charge points globally.