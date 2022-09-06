Battery electric vehicle sales drive August car market recovery

The UK car market has ended five months of decline largely thanks to soaring sales of battery electric vehicles (EVs), which accounted for almost one in seven new cars to hit the road during August, the latest official industry figures have confirmed.

Released yesterday, the latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed that overall new UK car registrations saw a 1.2 per cent rise, marking the first increase since February. However, fossil fuel car sales continued to struggle with supply chain pressures and economic headwinds constraining the market.

As such, the overall growth in the market was primarily driven by battery EVs, which once again provided one of the few bright spots for the sector, as they enjoyed a 35.4 per cent rise in sales compared to August 2021 during what is typically one of the market's quietest months of the year.

It means battery EVs took an overall 14.5 per cent share of the UK's car market, even enjoying growth in the UK van segment, which has particularly struggled this year and suffered its worst August in five years last month, according to the SMMT figures.

However, the trade body warned that despite the ongoing increases in battery EV sales, growth in the segment is still slowing as the bleak economic outlook starts to bite. August battery EV sales were up 48.8 per cent across 2022 so far, reaching 137,500 units sold, whereas sales during the first eight months of last year had grown by more than 100 per cent.

Elsewhere, plug-in hybrid registrations fell by more than 23 per cent to comprise 5.6 per cent of monthly sales, while demand for hybrid electric vehicle sales remained relatively stable, albeit with a marginal fall of 0.7 per cent compared to August 2021.

Overall, it means the sales of all forms of electrified vehicles - including pure battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and non-plug-in hybrid vehicles comprised more than 20 per cent, or one-in-five, of all cars sold in the UK last month, according to figures.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes welcomed August's "marginal" car market growth, but urged Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss to help tackle the supply chain challenges afflicting the market and help accelerate the industry's shift to zero emission transport.

"Spiralling energy costs and inflation on top of sustained supply chain challenges are piling even more pressure on the automotive industry's post-pandemic recovery, and we urgently need the new Prime Minister to tackle these challenges and restore confidence and sustainable growth," he said. "With September traditionally a bumper time for new car uptake, the next month will be the true barometer of industry recovery as it accelerates the transition to zero emission mobility despite the myriad challenges."

The latest data comes amidst reports that some of the running cost advantages enjoyed by EVs have been eroded by soaring power prices. But detailed analysis has shown that while the cost of charging an EV has risen sharply they continue to enjoy significant total cost of ownership advantages over comparable petrol and diesel models in the vast majority of use cases.

In related news, Taiwanese lithium battery manufacturer ProLogium is reportedly scouting for the location for its first major European factory, with the UK in the running alongside France, German, the Netherlands, and Poland.

The site is expected to attract $8bn of investment and delver up to 120GWh worth of batteries into the European EV market each year.