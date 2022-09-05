'I will deliver on the energy crisis': Liz Truss confirmed as new Prime Minister

Liz Truss has won the Conservative leadership race and will be confirmed as Prime Minister tomorrow, after defeating Rishi Sunak in a vote that proved closer than many experts predicted.

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the Conservative's 1922 Committee, this afternoon confirmed Liz Truss secured 81,326 votes from the Tory Party membership, compared to 60,399 for Rishi Sunak - a margin of victory of 57 per cent to 43 per cent.

In a short speech, Truss praised Sunak and her predecessor as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, before promising that her focus would be on "delivery" against her government's plans.

She stressed that she had "campaigned as a Conservative and will govern as a Conservative", hymning the Party's belief in "freedom, in the ability to control your own life, in low taxes, in personal responsibility".

She also reiterated that her top three domestic priorities would be growing the economy and tackling the crises in the energy markets and the NHS.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy," she said. "I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply. And I will deliver on the National Health Service."

However, she provided no further details on what her plans will entail, following a campaign that has been widely criticised for a lack of clarity over how the new administration intends to tackle soaring energy bills and worsening economic headwinds.

Reports this morning indicated that the Truss campaign team is working on a wide-ranging energy support package worth up to £100bn that is thought to include proposals to freeze gas and electricity prices at current levels. However, it currently remains unclear how the plans will be funded and whether they will be extended to cover business as well as domestic customers.

Truss is now set to travel to Scotland for an audience with the Queen that will see her sworn in as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, speculation is continuing over the identity of her Cabinet, with reports suggesting Kwasi Kwarteng is to be promoted to Chancellor, while Jacob Rees-Mogg is tipped to take over as Business Secretary, Simon Clarke is expected to be named Levelling Up Secretary, and Ranil Jayawardene as Environment Secretary.

Truss' victory will fuel fears among green groups that the new government could dilute its climate and environmental ambitions. Truss is expected to promote a number of colleagues who have been highly critical of the UK's net zero strategy, including Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman, and Kemi Badenoch, among others. Reports have also suggested that the new government could move to lift the moratorium on fracking within days, as Truss moves to try and ramp up domestic fossil fuel production.

But speaking to the BBC yesterday, she stressed that she remained committed to delivering on the UK's net zero goals and would work to accelerate development of renewables, nuclear, and hydrogen projects.

"I am very supportive of renewables, I want us to do more on hydrogen, on wind power, on solar, as long as it is in the right place," she said. "[But] we need to do both [renewables and new gas investment]. Our priority has to be energy security. I will make sure we do hit our net zero targets, but we need to do it in a way that protects energy security. And gas is a very important transition fuel - it has half the emissions of coal. It is a good fuel to use as we are transitioning to net zero."

Truss will take office to a cacophony of calls from business leaders for her to deliver a bolder package of measures to curb energy bills, enhance the UK's energy security, and accelerate the net zero transition or risk a deep and lengthy recession.

Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network - a Parliamentary caucus bosting well over 100 Tory MPs as members - warned that Truss "faces a daunting list of crises, most significantly spiralling energy bills", but stressed that "environmental action can help her tackle this challenge".

"Insulating homes and building cheap renewables can cut energy bills, stop climate change, and help beat Putin," he said. "Liz Truss's strong free market and tax-cutting instincts can help drive environmental progress. We need to unleash private enterprise to innovate clean products and services, which can help us reach net zero and halt nature decline, while removing barriers to expanding the supply of clean energy."

However, businesses and household face an extremely challenging winter ahead. This morning, manufacturers trade body MakeUK warned that six out of 10 manufacturers feared soaring energy costs could force them to shut down operations in the coming months.

Green business groups therefore also sought to stress the importance of Britain's new PM delivering ambitious net zero and nature policies in order to boost the UK economy amid worrying headwinds from inflation, soaring energy costs and stagnating growth.

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group, named energy efficiency, ramping up renewables, and making the UK more resilient to climate change as top green business policy priorities for Truss's Prime Ministership, as he insisted net zero would be key to economic growth.

"Throughout her campaign, Mrs Truss stressed the importance of tackling economic stagnation and reinvigorating the UK economy," he said. "The business community represented by the Aldersgate Group is clear that the ambitious climate and environmental policies needed to achieve net zero emissions are also essential to drive economic prosperity, create jobs in locations across the country and secure export opportunities for innovative UK industries."

Truss has long been a vocal critic of 'red tape', particularly that of the EU, from where the UK has previously derived much of its environmental laws, regulations and legal principles.

Environmental groups therefore warned Truss against rolling back on green regulations and laws, and to instead accelerate broad efforts to decarbonise the economy.

Greenpeace UK's interim director Pat Venditti pointed out that the Conservative government was elected in 2019 "on a manifesto that committed it to reaching net zero, 'leading a new green industrial revolution' and rolling out the 'most ambitious environmental programme of any country on Earth'".

"There's no mandate and no public support to roll back on these commitments," he said. "Bolder climate action and stronger nature protection is the only way forward for a cleaner, fairer and more affordable society for everyone."

