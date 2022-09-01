'Net Zero Matchmaking': UK green trade handbook aims to link up UK, Australian and New Zealand tech firms

(L-R) Damien O'Connor, NZ's Minister of Agriculture, Trade & Export Growth, and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan | Credit: DIT
(L-R) Damien O'Connor, NZ's Minister of Agriculture, Trade & Export Growth, and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan | Credit: DIT

The handbook has been developed by the UK's Department for International Trade in partnership with PwC and Tech Nation

British climate tech companies could be linked up with businesses in Australia and New Zealand looking for green solutions through a new 'matchmaking' and advice project launched by the UK's Department for International (DIT) yesterday.

Designed to boost green trade cooperation between the three countries, the 'UK Net Zero Innovation Handbook' is aimed at businesses and policymakers to help accelerate their path to net zero, and includes advice and insights on how to strengthen cross-border links, DIT said.

The handbook, developed in partnership with PwC and Tech Nation, also sets out some of the top decarbonisation challenges most in need of solving - including digital carbon accounting, carbon capture and energy storage, scope 3 and supply chain emissions reporting, and traceability of ESG metrics - while also showcasing some of the UK companies driving forward potential solutions it explained.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she hoped the handbook would help to match UK expertise with net zero challenges faced buy Australian and New Zealand businesses, and in doing so offer a "a shining demonstration of green trade acting as a force for good".

"Climate change is a global challenge that requires a global solution," Trevelyan said. "There are huge opportunities for businesses to lead the change and support growth. Between 1990 and 2019, the UK economy grew by 78 per cent while our emissions decreased by 44 per cent. This is the fastest rate in the G7 and shows that green growth is possible."

The announcement comes amid a global boom in green innovation investment, at which the UK is at the forefront, according to the DIT. It said UK tech start-ups had enjoyed 210 per cent growth in investment year on year, while also receiving more venture capital funding than any other European country.

Low Carbon closes on £230m financing facility to fund 1GW solar pipeline

Drax offers UK hotels chance to win £10k EV charge point installation

