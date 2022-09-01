Drax offers UK hotels chance to win £10k EV charge point installation

Drax is offering green-minded UK hotels the chance to win up to £10,000 to fund the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in their carparks, in a move designed to showcase how the provision of EV infrastructure can help firms in the hospitality sector attract new business while slashing emissions.

The competition, which is open to members of the hospitality sector's Energy and Environment Alliance (EEA), is offering the chance for hotels to win both the supply and installation of EV charge points on their premises - in addition to the first three years of service, software and maintenance - all free of charge.

"The idea of the competition is to show hotel owners the benefits of installing an EV charging station at their property," explained Paul George, commercial manager at Drax. "Customers are likely to spend more during their visit if drivers are there for longer, charging their vehicles. Combining this additional spend with any profits made for charging makes it easy to see the business benefits and return on investment."

Drax Electric Vehicles said that, as ownership of electric cars continues to grow, it would become increasingly "vital" for hospitality businesses to have right infrastructure in place to attract customers and ensure the industry's future success.

It said it had carried out research which showed at least one in every 10 hospitality sector parking spaces should be an EV charge point if businesses want to keep up with the growing battery car market, rising to one in every five parking spaces within the next five years.

"Thanks to EEA's strategic partner Drax, this is a great opportunity for one of our members to add an attractive customer amenity, EV charging, with low risk and low cost," said EEA's chief executive Ufi Ibrahim. "The number of electric car owners in the UK has grown exponentially from one per cent of new vehicles registered in 2015, to 18.6 per cent last year. So, I am confident that it won't be long before EV charging will become a need to have rather than a nice to have."

The competition, which opens for entries on 1 September until 18 November, is to be assessed by a judging panel comprising representatives from both Drax and the EEA, with the winner to be announced in December 2022.