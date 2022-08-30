Gardeners to face ban on peat-based compost in England from 2024

The government is to ban retailers from selling peat-based compost to private gardeners in England from 2024, it announced over the weekend, with a similar ban covering the professional horticulture sector potentially set to follow.

After a consultation earlier this year, the government confirmed it would start to remove peat-based compost from sale in shops within two years in support of its climate and biodiversity goals, including its target to restore 35,000 hectares of peatlands by 2025.

Peatlands are the UK's largest natural carbon store as well as critical habitats for flora and fauna. However, only approximately 13 per cent of these areas are in a near-natural state, having faced major destruction and degradation across England, thanks to agricultural use, overgrazing and burning, as well as extraction for use in compost.

As such, in a bid to drive down a key driver of peatland destruction, on Saturday the government said it would move to ban sales of peat-based consumer compost. It said it had received more than 5,000 responses to its consultation, of which more than 95 per cent were in favour of a ban.

In addition, the government said it would work closely with the professional horticulture sector on speeding up its transition to peat-free alternatives ahead of a mooted future peat ban for the industry. It plans to discuss such a move in further detail next month, but acknowledged a ban on professional horticulture use of peat-based compost would pose "additional technical barriers which would take longer to overcome".

"This government understands the importance of keeping peat healthy and in the ground, here and around the world - to lock up carbon, strengthen drought resilience and serve as a powerful nature-based solution to climate change," said Environment Minister Richard Benyon. "The actions announced today mark a new chapter in the story of our iconic peatlands - safeguarding their long-term health and vitality as part of our commitments to achieve net zero and deliver our 25 Year Environment Plan."

Bagged retail growing media such as compost accounts for 70 per cent of the peat sold in the UK, yet such products are also frequently misused, for example, as a soil improver rather than a medium in which to propagate plants, the government explained. And, when peat extraction takes place, the carbon stored inside the bog is released as carbon dioxide.

Peat extraction also degrades the state of the wider peatland landscape, damaging habitats for some of the UK's rarest wildlife such as the swallowtail butterfly, hen harriers, and short-eared owls, and negatively impacting peat's ability to prevent flooding and enhance water quality.

Alongside the proposed ban on peat-based compost, the government today also announced plans to launch a new £5m fund to promote the use of peatlands for sustainable farming. The scheme is aimed at supporting uptake of paludiculture - the practice of farming on rewetted peatland - which it said would help produce alternatives to horticultural peat in a way that reduces environmental impacts.

The news comes in addition to the latest round of the government's Nature for Climate Fund Peatland Restoration Grant, through which Natural England has awarded around £11m to six projects to support restoration works on more than 7,000 hectares of peatland. It adds to more than 8,000 hectares already funded through the previous round of the grant scheme, the government said.

Supported projects include a blend of lowland and upland restoration works, with the Somerset Peatland Partnership convening to restore lowland sites in the south-west of England, and the Great North Bog and Moors for the Future partnerships restoring upland sites in the north of England.

Tony Juniper, chair of regulator Natural England, described peatlands as "precious ecosystems that harbour beautiful and fascinating wildlife, shape the character of iconic landscapes, purify water and help to reduce flood risk".

"They are also our largest natural carbon stores, locking away over 580 million tonnes," he added. "This ban on the sale of peat-based compost and work to phase out use in other areas is an essential step toward protecting these valuable natural assets and allowing for the recovery of degraded areas."

Nature and conservation charities welcomed the announcement over the weekend, having campaigned for a ban on peat-based compost sales for decades and .

While welcoming the ban, the Wildlife Trusts estimated that peat extraction for horticulture in the UK has caused up to 31 million tonnes of CO2 to be released since 1990, and called for the government to move as quickly as possible to expand the ban to also include professional horticulture.

"It is fantastic to see tangible progress on this critical issue after decades of campaigning," said Allis Watt, peat policy officer at the Wildlife Trusts. "Using peat in gardens is bad news for our climate and leads to the destruction of beautiful wild places on which many of the UK's rarest and most threatened species depend. The ban is expected to apply to around two-thirds of peat currently sold in England. What we need to see now is the government taking action towards a total ban on peat extraction and its use in horticulture - only then can we put an end to the decline of peatlands both in the UK and further afield."

The charity said it is therefore calling on the government to ban all horticultural uses of peat "as soon as parliamentary timeframes allow", or by 2024 at the latest, as well as restoring all bogs which have been damaged by the removal of peat by 2035.