Government launches call for evidence on how to tackle livestock methane emissions

The UK government has today launched a new UK-wide call for evidence on how to tackle methane emissions from across the agricultural industry, with a particular focus on the role of new feed products and supplements in curbing livestock emissions.

The government said it had teamed up with the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to conduct the exercise, which is calling on farmers, scientists, agri-businesses, campaign groups, and other interested parties to submit information on how methane emissions from cattle and sheep could be curbed in support or the UK's net zero emissions goals.

There is growing evidence that a number of different feed products and supplements that make use of ingredients such as seaweeds, essential oils, organic acids, probiotics, and antimicrobials can inhibit methane emissions from ruminant livestock while also enhancing animal health.

As such, the call for evidence is seeking proposals on how farmers and agri-businesses can increase adoption of such technologies and accelerate the development of more sustainable protein production. It will consider the current role of feed additives within our farming systems, and the potential barriers that could prevent the introduction of methane suppressing feed products in both the near and long-term future, the government said.

"We've set out ambitious targets to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and it's right to consider how we can help farmers produce food sustainably and reduce emissions from agriculture further," said Farming Minister, Victoria Prentis. "Well managed livestock can provide various environmental benefits and meat and dairy can both be an important part of a balanced diet. Through this call for evidence we'll better understand the promising role emerging feed additive technologies for cattle could play and how government can help drive its development."

Her comments were echoed by Wales' Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, who urged farmers to respond to the call for evidence.

"We need to develop a resilient and prosperous agriculture sector which reduces its carbon emissions and greenhouse gases through a range of approaches including the possibility of adoption of important technologies," she said. "We want to work with our farmers and industry to achieve this and I encourage everyone involved in the industry in Wales to respond to the call for evidence."

The government said the farming industry had already made considerable progress in curbing its methane emissions, noting that agricultural greenhouse gas emissions have fallen 16 per cent since 1990, while a litre of milk boasts a 21 per cent lower greenhouse gas footprint than it did in 1990. Efficiency gains in dairy farming mean that we are now producing 11 per cent more milk than we were in 2000 with 24 per cent fewer cows, Defra added.

However, the new call for evidence is likely to receive a mixed welcome from green groups, given methane-reducing supplements have been shown to curb emissions rather than eradicate them altogether. As such, red meat production is expected to remain a major source of agricultural emissions.

According to the government, agriculture accounted for 10 per cent of total UK greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, with methane accounting for approximately 54 per cent of all agricultural emissions.

Consequently, green groups have repeatedly called for the government to back measures that would seek to curb demand for red meat and encourage more climate-friendly diets, arguing that such an approach would help slash emissions, free up more land for nature recovery, and improve public health.

However, Ministers have repeatedly rejected their calls arguing a meat tax or similar measures are unnecessary and dietary choices should remain entirely a matter for the public.

