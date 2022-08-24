'New normal': Businesses urged to prepare for risk of prolonged drought

Recent rainfall across the UK have done little to alleviate the drought conditions afflicting much of the country, with experts warning only a prolonged period of average or above average rainfall will prevent the drought extending into next year.

That was the conclusion yesterday of the latest meeting of the National Drought Group, which brings together representatives from government, regulators, the water industry, and the wider business community to co-ordinate the UK's response to worsening water security concerns.

The group confirmed the West Midlands has now officially moved into drought conditions, joining much of the south of the country.

Ten out of 14 areas of the UK are now officially in drought conditions, with a further three areas - Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire; Wessex; and the North East - classified as experiencing 'prolonged dry weather'. As such, the only area now at 'normal water resource' level is Cumbria and Lancashire.

The formal declaration of drought conditions has prompted several water companies across the south of England to announce hosepipe bans in recent weeks, with the latest such ban from Thames Water set to come into effect from today.

Members of the group yesterday agreed to build on these hosepipe bans with further short and long-term water saving measures, as they look to respond to the driest British summer for 50 years and the driest ever recorded in Southern England.

The group stressed that recent rainfall in some parts of the country has not been enough to replenish rivers, groundwater, or reservoirs to normal levels. "That will require a return to sustained average or above average rainfall over the coming months," it said. "Until - and unless - that happens, many areas will remain in drought."

Environment Agency chief executive, Sir James Bevan, who is also chair of the National Drought Group, warned all water users needed to take steps to "use water wisely".

"Both for the coming year and, with the impact of climate change, for the coming decade, a complete gear change is needed for how water companies and all water users, from farmers to households, think about how they use water and understand its fundamental value," he said. "This summer should be a wake-up call for how the nation prepares for weather extremes and how we make the very best use of our water resources. Our National Framework for Water Resources sets out clearly what we are doing in the face of a new normal for water and we are determined to drive that forward."

The Framework, which was launched in 2020, calls for a ramping up of investment in a raft of water resilience measures. Specifically, it sets targets for 2050 that would see leakage rates cut by 50 per cent; demand per person per day reduced to an average of 110 litres; new sources of supply brought on line, including through the construction of new reservoirs, desalination plants, water recycling and water transfer schemes; and significant improvements in national drought resilience.

Water Minister Steve Double stressed that essential water supplies remained secure, but he added that further measures were required to tackle water waste and enhance efficiency.

"We know essential water supplies are safe - but more work must be done to ensure that we push forward investment to cut leaks and better prepare for prolonged dry weather for this year, next year and the coming decade," he said. "Water companies need to be putting the needs of their bill payers front and centre of their plans - which means redoubling efforts to cut leakage and protect our natural environment."

The Group agreed that sufficient rainfall over the autumn and winter would replenish rivers, lakes, groundwaters and reservoirs to normal levels by the spring, but it also noted that planning should begin now, on a precautionary basis, on how best to manage any water shortfalls that might arise in 2023 in the event of a dry autumn or winter.

Specifically, water companies are expected to maintain hosepipe bans for as long as water supplies remain low and step-up efforts to fix leaks and help customers save water.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency said it would carry out irrigation patrols and other compliance checks to ensure abstractors are complying with licence restrictions; operate water transfer schemes to maintain river flows and groundwater levels to support wildlife and facilitate abstraction by water companies for public supply; and work with farmers to help them access water supplies while balancing their needs with that of the public water supply.