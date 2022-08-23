Government again rejects calls for energy-saving drive

The government has again rejected calls for it to launch a campaign to encourage households and businesses to save energy, insisting that energy use remains a "decision for individuals".

Speaking this morning, a spokesperson for Number 10 declined to be drawn on whether the government should advise people to save energy, given soaring energy bills and concerns over energy supplies this winter.

"These decisions, in terms of energy consumption, remain decisions for individuals," they said. "Households, businesses and industry can be confident that they will have the electricity and gas that they need."

The Guardian also reported this morning that Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is hotly tipped to become Chancellor if polls prove accurate and Liz Truss is elected Prime Minister next month, is opposed to proposals that would see the government call directly on households and businesses to change behaviour to curb energy demand.

The latest developments come amidst questions as to whether businesses and households can be confident energy supplies will be maintained this winter. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that it had seen a leaked government document indicating that it was preparing for a "reasonable worst case scenario" under which cold weather and gas supply disruptions lead to a period of blackouts in January.

Meanwhile, governments across Europe are calling on the public to prepare for a winter where people and businesses will be encouraged to take steps to curb energy demand. All EU member states, barring Hungary, recently voted in support of proposals that could see behaviour change measures reduce gas demand by up to 15 per cent, while governments across Europe have already taken steps to reduce energy use in public buildings.

The growing accusations that the government and the Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak leadership campaigns are failing to adequately prepare for a looming energy supply crunch come as Truss was separately accused of cutting budgets for tackling water pollution during her time as Environment Secretary.

A new analysis from Labour released today detailed how dumping of raw sewage in UK waters has more than doubled since Liz Truss oversaw deep cuts to Defra and Environment Agency that directly impacted the government's ability to track water pollution incidents.

Figures show that since 2016, when Truss was Environment Secretary, raw sewage discharges have more than doubled across England. The surge in pollution incidents coincides with Truss cutting £80m of spending on sewage monitors as part of a £235m cut to the Environment Agency's budget.

Labour said the Conservatives have inflicted "a savage budget cut of nearly two-thirds since 2010, prompting a warning from the head of the Environment Agency in June last year, calling on the government to reinstate a £120m grant to help increase surveillance of water companies and cut pollution in rivers".

Environment Agency insiders maintain that the cuts to water quality monitoring systems has left water companies self-reporting pollution incidents in a way that amounts to them "marking their own homework".

"Under the Tories, the country is facing a crisis in our water supply," said Jim McMahon, Labour's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. "Our water infrastructure is at bursting point with billions of litres of water being wasted every day and raw sewage being dumped into our waters."

"The fact that Liz Truss was the one to cut the Environment Agency so severely, not only demonstrates her lack of foresight but also her lack of care for the detail, in recognising need to adapt to the serious flooding that had just happened on her watch."

A spokesperson for the Truss campaign said: "These spending reductions were part of a wider drive from central government to find efficiencies across department budgets and government agencies. It's vital we get a grip on pollution in our water and ensure it is clean and safe for all to enjoy. As prime minister, Liz will make sure the necessary action is taken to deliver this." The campaign is yet to provide any detail on what this action might entail.

However, Greenpeace UK's chief scientist Doug Parr, said Truss had played a key role in the worsening pollution crisis impacting UK waters.

"That our likely future prime minister was an instigator of cuts to the money used to protect our rivers, and so helped cause this environmental catastrophe, doesn't bode well for the UK's protection of the natural world," he said. "Liz Truss has sewage on her hands."