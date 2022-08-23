Natural Carbon Solutions launches new net zero certification scheme

The UK's first certification scheme for buildings and organisations looking to reach net zero emissions has been launched by Natural Carbon Solutions (NCS).

Shared exclusively with BusinessGreen, the two new protocols from NCS provide guidance on carbon footprinting and offsetting practices that adhere to existing international standards including the Publicly Available Specification (PAS), Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

The company said the new protocols had been created to help buildings, organisations, events or products to secure certification based on meeting various milestones on the path to reaching net zero emissions.

NCS said that it developed the protocols to help bring clarity and understanding to the carbon footprinting and offsetting landscape, arguing that while a growing number of organisations and building owners understand the need to deliver net zero emissions, not all of them understand how best to achieve the goal.

"Net zero practices, reporting, and data capturing efforts have suffered from a distinct lack of consistency, transparency, and quality," the company said, adding that its new footprinting protocols had been designed to bring greater accountability to net zero strategies and claims.

The protocols and certifications were created after an 18-month long process of collaborating with environmental specialists and pathfinder organisations, NCS said.

It added that the certification was not designed to compete with other net zero standards and practices that are currently in use across various sectors. Instead, it argued that its new certification was aiming to incorporate all the major international footprinting standards and guidelines so that it "harmonises the existing differences and potential conflicts with methodological solutions".

While there are multiple standards which set out how carbon measurements should be made, NCS highlighted there are "very few" verification and certification schemes which provide third party assurance of a measured carbon footprint or offset relative to these standards.

It therefore said that the "distinctive value" of the new protocols was based on the credibility of having third party verification against multiple best-in-class standards, as well as their ability to to communicate this achievement through a "simple and sequential" certification scheme.

With regards to its offsetting protocol, it highlighted that while offsetting is an essential component when reaching carbon neutrality, "not all carbon offset credits are equal". It said that as such offsetting schemes need to meet strict quality requirements, have permanence, and not be subject to double counting.

It said its offsetting protocol "provides full disclosure on the methodology, the process, and the underpinning science behind carbon sequestration so you can see exactly how the verification is completed for all our offsetting projects".

As such it argued that carbon credits approved through the protocol represent a "new generation of premium quality carbon offsets".

For example, NCS said it used both science and agricultural technology to focus on the ability of regenerative agriculture to bring heavily degraded land back to life and store carbon. It added that all carbon sequestration approved through the protocol would be measured via surveys and real-life soil samples by laboratories and technical experts.

It said that clients would be investing in the sequestration of carbon as well as the rejuvenation of soil health, which could in turn provide a long term vital ecosystem services for all the land's stakeholders.

NCS added that it has also developed a Biodiversity and Socio-economic Protocol which quantifies and aims to maximise the other 'co benefits' of the regenerative agriculture technology.

In further built environment news, new guidance issued by the Sustainable Facilities Management Index (SFMI) with support from facilities management firm BAM has set out how the emissions of buildings in operation can achieve net zero emissions.

In an announcement the two firms said that the new guidance will "transform" the ability of those who run and manage services in buildings to measure and reduce emissions directly and across their supply chains to help them meet carbon reduction targets.

They added that they hoped the impact would "significantly" extend the capacity of property developers and estate managers to lower emissions from the outset of discussions about new contracts and buildings.

The new guidance upskills those in the facilities management (FM) sector to measure 'Scope 3' supply chain emissions, identify responsibilities for reporting these, and explain how to capture and reduce emissions in line with a 1.5C target.

The firms said that the Scope 3 emissions guidance would capture a "much wider" range of emissions relating, for example, to travel to and from buildings, materials used in its maintenance, and even food supplied in canteens.

"Scope 3 emissions are the next part of the decarbonisation challenge for the built environment," said Reid Cunningham, BAM's strategic development director.

"This new guidance will bridge a vital gap and enable FM providers and customers and supply chains to use a standard approach to measuring emissions that will enable the whole industry to come together effectively to achieve net zero."