A novel project to power an aluminium smelter with round-the-clock, 100 per cent renewable electricity is set to enter development in India, in a move expected to drive a reduction in CO2 of 680,000 tonnes per year from the metals manufacturing process.

The pioneering project forms the basis of an agreement struck between two Indian companies - renewable energy specialist Greenko Group and metals manufacturer Hindalco Industries - earlier this month.

The deal covers the development by Greenko Group of 375-400MW of solar and wind capacity, which is to be set up as a captive generation facility under a 25-year offtake arrangement to supply power to Hindalco's Aditya Aluminium smelter in Odisha.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) will see Hindalco Industries harness 100MW of renewable electricity from Greenko Group to provide round-the-clock, carbon free power to the smelter, the two firms explained. Further discussions between the parties to execute a power purchase agreement along with the other supplementary agreements is also expected to be completed soon.

Hindalco explained that aluminium smelting requires reliable and continuous power. According to the announcement, the project will be one of the world's first for the aluminium sector with very high - or around 85 per cent - reliability from solar and wind power without dependence on grid electricity.

Hindalco said the deal with Greenko would make it the first aluminium company in India to use 24-hour carbon free power for aluminium smelting, supporting its ambitions to become a net carbon neutral company by 2050.

The firm has already invested in around 100MW of solar and wind power to serve its business in recent years, and the new deal with Greenko will therefore double its renewable power capacity. In the future it is aiming to enhance the facilities to be able to supply as much as 350 MW of round-the-clock carbon-free energy, it said.

"We have made climate action integral to our business and our expansion plans have been shaped by our ESG focus," said Satish Pai, Hindalco Industries' managing director. "The agreement with Greenko is a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and cementing our status as the world's most sustainable aluminium company. We are guided by our long-term commitment of becoming net carbon-neutral by 2050 and we are happy to partner with Greenko in this audacious journey."

Under the deal, Greenko is to design, construct, partly own and operate the solar and wind facilities, while also making available appropriate storage capacity from its hydro pump facility in Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh, to ensure continuous power supply for the smelting process.

"At Greenko, we firmly believe that clean energy sources backed with competitive and proven storage technologies like hydro pump storage project offers a competitive, reliable and sustainable alternative to consumers to support their decarbonisation journey," added Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, CEO and managing director at Greenko. "For instance, in this case, the RE project along with Greenko's PSP will ensure firm and predictable supply even at individual time block level without any banking support from the grid, which is unprecedented for a RE project globally, thereby committing very high reliability to Hindalco."

This article is part of the Net Zero Commodities Hub, hosted in partnership with Wood Mackenzie.

Want to find out more about the net zero transition and how businesses are seizing the opportunities on offer? Sign up now for the Net Zero Festival, which will take place in London on September 28th and 29th.