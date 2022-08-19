Octopus Real Estate doles out £26m in loans to four UK green housing projects

Credit: iStock
The loans form part of the £175m Greener Homes Alliance with Homes England

Housing projects comprising more than 80 new sustainable homes in Bristol, Sussex, Cambridgeshire and London are set to benefit from multi-million-pounds of green loan finance that has been doled out by Octopus Real Estate in recent months as part of a funding partnership with Homes England.

Octopus Real Estate - the property investment arm of the Octopus Group, which also counts green energy firm Octopus Energy within its stable - said it had provided four loans comprising £26m to help fund the development of energy efficient homes in recent months.

The loans have been provided through the Greener Homes Alliance, a £175m green funding partnership formed last year between Octopus Real Estate and Homes England, the government's housing and regeneration agency.

The Alliance has committed to providing loans of between £1m and £20m to support to small-to-medium enterprise (SME) housebuilders, enabling them to build more high quality, energy efficient homes throughout England.

The latest £26m-worth of loans announced this week have been handed to Autograph Homes, Turnbull Homes, Blues Property and Albemarle Proma, in a move expected to deliver the firms combined savings of over £500,000. Alongside the loans, developers are being offered free advice from sustainability consultants, Octopus Real Estate said.

"Creating more energy efficient homes is vital if this country is going to make progress towards net zero," said Benjamin Davis, Octopus Real Estate CEO. "As a B Corp, Octopus Real Estate is committed to reimagining real estate by future proofing developments and driving the green acceleration of the property market."

Autograph Homes' residential project comprises 30 homes in Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, rated at EPC 'A+' and 'A' standard for energy efficiency, utilising low carbon technologies such as solar panels, air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points and the optional extra of a home battery to store excess electricity and cut down on bills and CO2, it said.

A £10.5m loan for Albermale Proma, meanwhile, is set to help fund the development of 27 homes in Beckenham, Greater London, that are also set to be fitted with solar panels and high quality insulation, as well as the inclusion of EV charging points for residents.

To be eligible for receiving loans from the Alliance, housing projects must achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B, although developers of homes achieving standards above this level can also benefit from increasing interest rate margins and discounts on the loan, Octopus Real Estate said.

"This recent milestone demonstrates the impact the Greener Homes Alliance has had on the market, and the appetite of SME developers to build more energy efficient homes is clear to see," said Harry Swales, chief investment officer, Homes England. "We're sure that the alliance will continue to provide SMEs with a route to finance that may otherwise be unavailable, to help them build the homes of the future."

Concerns surrounding the rising energy costs in the built environment continue to grow. Fresh research this week from the University of York revealed that by January 2023, more than half of households in the UK - or 15 million people - will be in fuel poverty and spending more than 10 per cent of their net income on fuel. The research found that large families, lone parents and pensioners could be hit the hardest, with more than 80 per cent of them living in fuel poverty when predicted price rises hit in October and January.

Findings from the study also revealed large regional variations in fuel poverty. These range from 45.7 per cent of households in London, to 71.7 per cent in Northern Ireland.

Andy Scott, head of residential development, Octopus Real Estate, said that demand for greener finance products for housebuilders is at an all-time high. He highlighted that as concerns around energy efficiency in our homes continues to grow against the backdrop of the fuel crisis and rising energy prices, consumers are as a result much more "astute" with regards the energy efficiency of their homes.

"Through this initiative, we are helping developers pass on cost savings over the long term to homeowners, whilst collectively making a significant impact in terms of tackling the climate emergency," he added.

 

