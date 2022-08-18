Global jewellery brand Pandora has hit a new sustainability milestone by announcing that its lab grown diamonds are now produced using 100 per cent renewable energy, with a carbon footprint which it estimates to be less than five per cent of an average mined diamond.

The 33-piece collection of lab-grown diamonds, called Pandora Brilliance, is also made using 100 per cent recycled silver and gold, which the jeweller said is part of its wider commitment to craft all of its jewellery from recycled silver and gold by 2025.

Pandora said that its lab-created diamonds "point to a future of low carbon diamonds for jewellery and industrial use". It estimated that if all diamonds were mined with the same low carbon footprint as its lab-created diamonds, the industry could save more than six million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually - a figure which the jeweller said is the equivalent to replacing petrol cars with five times more electric cars than there are in the UK today.

In addition, Pandora said that the improved process also means that the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of the collection's flagship product - a 14k solid gold ring with a one carat diamond - has been reduced to 10.4kg CO2, which according to Pandora is less than the average emissions of a pair of jeans.

In its announcement Pandora explained that its lab-created diamonds are identical to mined diamonds, but they are grown in a lab rather than excavated from a mine. The jeweller said that they have all the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics and are graded by the same standards known as the 4Cs - cut, colour, clarity and carat.

Pandora said that as the diamond jewellery market is expected to continue to grow, it anticipates that lab-created diamonds will outpace the industry's overall growth.

Pandora chief executive Alexander Lacik hailed the announcement as "the future of luxury".

"Lab-created diamonds are just as beautiful as mined diamonds, but available to more people and with lower carbon emissions," he said. "We are proud to broaden the diamond market and offer innovative jewellery that sets a new standard for how the industry can reduce its impact on the planet."

This article is part of the Net Zero Commodities Hub, hosted in partnership with Wood Mackenzie.

Want to find out more about the net zero transition and how businesses are seizing the opportunities on offer? Sign up now for the Net Zero Festival, which will take place in London on September 28th and 29th.