Cultured meat can help deliver a more sustainable future - but a significant mindset shift is needed

The expansion of the 'lab-grown' meat industry promises to slash emissions, free up land for trees and regenerative agriculture, and tackle food insecurity, writes Meatable's Krijn De Nood
The world is growing and so is our demand for protein. With an estimated 9.9 billion people on the planet by 2050 and global meat consumption set to nearly double over the next 30 years, it will soon be...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial