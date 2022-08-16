'Travesty': £22m pounds of fruit and veg wasted due to labour shortage, NFU warns

As much as £22m-worth of fruit and vegetables have been wasted across the UK during the first half of this year because there aren't enough people to pick the crops, a fresh survey by the National Farmers' Union (NFU) has found.

The NFU said the survey indicated workforce shortages in the sector were the major the driving force behind the huge amount of food and crops that have gone to waste so far in 2022. Such staff shortages have resulted in significant crop losses, with 40 per cent of respondents claiming they have suffered from lost produce as a result of labour shortages, the survey found.

Moreover, the trade body warned that that overall amount of wasted food could in fact be far higher - potentially in the region of £60m- worth - given respondents to the survey only represent around a third of the UK's horticulture sector.

"It is nothing short of a travesty that quality, nutritious food is being wasted at a time when families across the country are already struggling to make ends meet because of soaring living costs," said NFU deputy president Tom Bradshaw.

Such losses are hugely damaging for farming and food businesses, while the climate impact damaged crops and food waste is also significant. Globally, around a third of food produced is wasted, and food waste is a major greenhouse gas emitter, accounting for around eight to 10 per cent of total global emissions, according to waste charity WRAP.

The NFU survey findings also come during a challenging period for farmers, food suppliers and the wider UK economy in the wake of Covid, and further exacerbated by soaring inflation and living costs driven in part by Russia's war in Ukraine.

With many parts of England facing the worst drought in decades, which has been made more likely by climate change, farmers are now also braced for further crop losses due the dry weather. The National Drought Group has warned that half of this years' drop of potato is expected to fail, while losses of 10-50 per cent are expected for crops such as carrots, onions, sugar beet, apples and hops.

Bradshaw stressed that the prolonged dry weather and record temperatures "have created a really challenging growing environment for our fruit and veg".

"Every crop is valuable - to the farm business and to the people whose plates they fill," he explained. "We simply can't afford to be leaving food unpicked."