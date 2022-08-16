Forest Green Rovers and taxi app Bolt encourage football fans to ditch their cars on matchdays

Forest Green Rovers FC has teamed up with car sharing, taxi and food delivery app Bolt to encourage football fans to ditch their cars and travel on foot to the club's matches, as part of a joint green initiative aimed at raising awareness of the benefits of sustainable travel.

Dubbed 'FootBolt', the season-long campaign is designed to encourage and educate fans by showing that they do not always need to travel by private car, while highlighting how small sustainable substitutions in their everyday life - such as walking to a football stadium - can have a big benefit to the environment, their health, and respective communities, they explained.

It is just the latest eco-initiative involving Forest Green Rovers, which has been described by FIFA as the "greenest club in the world" thanks to its focus on sustainability. It's chairman Dale Vince is also the CEO and founder of green energy supplier Ecotricity, which supplies the club with 100 per cent renewable energy to the club, and it also only serves vegan food at its stadium near Stroud.

Josh Ryan, country manager for UK rides at Bolt, said the firm's partnership with the club through the FootBolt initiative "will allow us to not only learn from the sustainability expertise of the team over at Forest Green Rovers, but also spread the message of the impact that making small lifestyle changes - like using your private car less - can have on the wider environment and health agendas".

The Footbolt campaign kicked off in time for the League One club's first home game of the season on 6 August, for which Bolt encouraged supporters to log their steps that day in the YuMuuv team wellness challenge app. Those with mobility impairments are also able to convert the amount of time they spend moving into steps on the app, Bolt explained.

The firm then plans to measure the impact and success of Footbolt in encouraging sustainable travel choices via a series of surveys and tracker activities.

Bolt described the partnership with Forest Green Rovers as a "unique, real-life opportunity to explore how places could change if people really reduced their usage of private cars, supporting and encouraging sustainable fan travel".

In order to promote participation in the initiative, a large advertising campaign is being planned with motivational signage at Stroud train station and Forest Green Rovers' newly-rebranded stadium 'The Bolt New Lawn'. ​​

In addition, Bolt said it was offering fitness trackers to current hospitality season ticket holders at Forest Green Rovers in a bid to encourage participation and reshape travel habits.

Participants that meet the monthly target amount of steps logged in the app will be entered into a draw to win individual prizes, such as golf lessons, season tickets for the 2023/24 season, it explained.

And if the community meets the collective target amount of steps by the end of the season, which has been set at 1.5 billion steps, Bolt promised to work with the local council and communities on a large project to encourage active travel over the long term. Proposed ideas include improving access from the club into the town centre and walking trails for families between local playgrounds, it said. Bolt has also agreed to grant £10,000 to Stroud Council to invest in projects which encourage community and sustainable travel.

"Community resilience and wellbeing and environment and climate change are two of our top three priorities in the Council Plan - our vision for the district to 2026," said Cllr Chris Brine, chair of Stroud District Council Community Services and Licensing Committee. "This initiative supports our ambitions to improve physical activity of people in the Stroud district and work with partners to increase support for low carbon transport and a reduction in private car use."

The announcement comes just weeks into the new football season in England, which has so far seen games take place in heatwave temperatures, underscoring the growing impact of climate change on sport.

In a press conference ahead of his club's match Tottenham FC on Sunday, Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel said that footballers and others in the industry should be "role models" for society with regards to tackling climate change, by setting an example and using their following and recognition to encourage widespread positive change towards more sustainable behaviours and choices.

"We know for many years that it's coming," Tuchel reportedly told journalists. "People tell us it's coming. Still, I find myself not thinking about it and suddenly you need a reminder, like so often unfortunately in life, which is not nice. The sun gets hotter and hotter and rain gets less and less and water more and more precious. It's scary and not nice.

"You also find yourself forgetting because it's not had a huge effect, because you're lucky enough to live in a climate zone where it's not the biggest effect at the moment. But, of course, the forests are burning and water gets less and less and it has an effect on daily life and, of course, football because this is a part of daily life."