Marine Power Systems plots multi-megawatt wave energy demonstrator in Orkney

Marine energy developer Marine Power Systems (MPS) has announced plans to demonstrate its novel multi-megawatt wave energy technology at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, Scotland.

The Swansea-based renewable energy developer said it would bring its first commercial-scale array demonstration of its PelaGen wave energy convertor (WEC) to two berths at EMEC's Billia Croo wave test site, off the west coast of Orkney, for a year-long demonstration which will run from 2025 to 2026.

MPS explained that its PelaGen WEC design features a unique wave energy capture mechanism, which enables energy to be harnessed during the heave and surge of a wave. Each device is designed to capture over a megawatt of power, the company said.

According to MPS, the rigorous sea conditions and grid connection at EMEC's Billia Croo test site will enable MPS to test its device in seas with some of the highest wave energy potential in Europe. It added that any electricity produced during the demonstration would be exported to the UK grid.

"This array demonstration will support the ongoing development of our technology and its functionality to ensure that the commercial arrays delivered at increasing scale represent the most robust, reliable and cost-effective devices on the market," said MPS CEO Gareth Stockman, CEO of MPS. "The project will also deliver further research and development around manufacturing and the real-world deployment of our technology at commercial scale."

The PelaGen WECs are set to be deployed on MPS's modular floating platform, PelaFlex. Based on a tetrahedral design to provide enhanced stability, the platform has a low overall steel mass with only 10 primary, and 4 distinct, parts, and has been designed to deliver low cost across the entire product lifecycle, the firm said.

Rob Flynn, commercial manager for EMEC welcomed the news of the demonstration. "Marine Power Systems' approach to technology development is rigorous and impressive, and we are delighted to support the next stage of their development with this pre-commercial project," he said. "These are the type of projects which the wave energy sector needs to undertake to show that it can deliver clean renewable energy to the electrical grid and make a significant contribution to net zero."